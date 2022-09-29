TruYou Brings Metaverse Dating App To Algorand Blockchain With Catfish Proofing and Unique Web3 Functionality

Love in the Metaverse TruYou App Screenshots

The MVP waitlist is now open and early signups may be chosen for private testing access.

UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- — TruYou , a blockchain-based dating application for the metaverse and beyond, announced the opening of their MVP waitlist with popular YouTube personality, KryptoNurd . The project is built on the carbon-negative blockchain Algorand and will feature catfish-proof identity verification, incentivized matching, and powerful Web3 integrations.The TruLabs team behind the project has pledged to provide a product that starts with the metaverse and quickly expands. The team plans on integrating NFTs, offering unique governable aspects, and promises to be accessible to anyone with a smartphone regardless of Blockchain or Web3 experience level. TruYou CEO Zachary Martinez is quoted as saying, “At last we are at the doorstep to the release of the TruYou MVP. We have outlined, and expect to implement, several unique feature integrations alongside adaptations to the functionality of the current application. Though we foresee that over the course of its ongoing development, defining features will adapt to fit community needs. Looking forward, we are thrilled to expand the benefits provided through Web3 into the world of online dating, and aspire to carry the industry into a new age of earnable, ownable, and governable user value.”The online dating industry’s reach has created an unprecedented form of social connection; however, the further success of the online dating world is contingent on continued evolution to address the needs and demands of users. Users navigate the app using tokens, (initially available for purchase from their partner AlgoFund), and instead of paying a subscription can use these tokens to interact with other users, buy NFT gifts similar to virtual cards and use soon-to-be-announced paired platform implementations.TruYou intends to bring Web3 into the world of online dating, in an effort to address the challenges of traditional infrastructure, revolutionize finding love, and introduce the transfer of user-generated value back to the user.About TruYouTruYou is an American company focused on invigorating the online dating industry through web3-enabled user interaction. The diverse team includes Zachary Martinez as CEO and leader of the project, who previously founded Tron Loot. TruYou blends live sponsored events, behavioral-based matchmaking and Web3 integrations seamlessly together to bring more people love.Pioneering the development of its Algorand Blockchain dating app, TruYou has recently launched its MVP in private testing and opened up the waitlist for its initial launch.About KryptoNurdKryptoNurd is a popular YouTube personality focusing on the Algorand ecosystem with a special interest in environmental and social connection projects. Monty appears as the KryptoNurd to host events, conduct interviews and provide educational videos while also advising projects and speaking as the subject matter expert.Media Contact: hello@kryptonurd.comWebsites: www.kryptonurd.com Source – KN Media

