12:30 PM Update: Lane Restriction on I-80 EB in Montour County

​ 12:35 PM Update: Both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound are open in Montour County.

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of a lane restriction on Interstate 80 eastbound at mile marker 219, in Montour County at due to a vehicle crash.

Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted approximately four miles east of the Limestoneville exit (Route 254 interchange at mile marker 215) .

Motorists should be alert, watch for lane changes, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-328-4202 , magbaker@pa.gov.

###