Route 970 to Close at I-80 Woodland Interchange

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area motorists about an upcoming closure on its Interstate 80 Woodland/Shawville Interchange project at mile marker 123. Crews will demolish a temporary bridge on March 22, affecting travel on Route 970.

The bridge demolition will require the contractor to close Route 970 at the interchange and implement a 9.6-mile detour using Route 322 and Route 879. The contractor will implement that detour from 6:00 PM Tuesday, March 22 through 6:00 PM Thursday, March 24. Depending on work progress, PennDOT may open Route 970 earlier than announced. Drivers familiar with the area may choose alternate routes.

Overall work on the project has included replacing the I-80 bridges spanning Route 970, approach paving, reconstruction of the on/off ramps, drainage improvements, paving, guiderail installation, pavement markings and miscellaneous construction.

Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion is the contractor on this $17.9 million job, which will continue through the 2022 construction season. PennDOT anticipates completion near the end of October. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423

