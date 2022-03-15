Submit Release
Resurfacing Project to Resume on I-81 in Cumberland County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that work on a 12.3-mile resurfacing project on Interstate 81 in Cumberland County is scheduled to resume next week. 

Weather permitting, the contractor will begin final paving operations during nighttime hours beginning the night of Sunday, March 20. This work will be performed weekly throughout the project limits from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM Sunday nights through Friday morning. 

Lane closures not to exceed four miles in length will be implemented during this work. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

This is a pavement preservation project which includes milling, resurfacing, base repairs, concrete patching, guiderail upgrades, pavement markings, and minor bridge work on I-81 in Southampton, Shippensburg, South Newton, and Penn townships. The work limits for this project are from the Franklin County Line in Shippensburg Township to the Kutz Road bridge in Penn Township, Cumberland County.

Work is expected to be completed by October 2022.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., is the prime contractor on this $26.48 million project. 

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

