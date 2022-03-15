Update: Litter Pickup Begins Next Week in Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – In an effort to improve our environment and clean up our local roadways, PennDOT maintenance crews in Lycoming county will continue to pick up litter on Interstate 180 and Route 15 in Lycoming County.

Crews will continue picking up litter on Monday, March 14 through Friday, April 1, during daylight hours.

• (New) Interstate 180 between the Fairfield Road Interchange in Fairfield County and Route 220 in the City of Williamsport. • Interstate 180 between the Northumberland / Lycoming County line and the Route 87 interchange in Fairfield Township. • Route 15 between the Union / Lycoming County line and South Williamsport, Lycoming County.

There will be no impacts to traffic during litter cleanup activities. Motorists are reminded to slow down, drive with caution, be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicle, and watch for workers near the roadway, along interchanges and entrance/exit ramps.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 , magbaker@pa.gov

