Petey Mac Collaborates on The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, An Unusual Joint Effort with Journalist Ian Urbina
EINPresswire.com/ -- In an invigorating video, musician Petey Mac explains why he joined forces with investigative reporter Ian Urbina to draw attention to human rights and environmental abuses at sea within The Outlaw Ocean Music Project.
The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is a global and expansive effort to disseminate The Outlaw Ocean Project’s investigative journalism to a broader audience by releasing music inspired by offshore reporting.
Spanning genres from classical to hip-hop to electronic, hundreds of musicians from around the world have joined the effort. Many of the artists who participate in the project draw from an audio archive of field recordings captured by Urbina while reporting offshore.
Petey Mac is an Artist/DJ based in Seattle who is said to have house music in his veins. Already earning the support of major outlets like Your EDM, EDM Sauce, DJ Mag and Billboard with his music, Petey Mac has amassed thousands of plays and more importantly, connected with the fans he loves.
"Petey Mac is back with a new track 'Don't Trip' and it is an absolute tech house heater. ‘Don't Trip’ is a straight groove and house to the core. This is truly a song that highlights all of the best elements of house music and what makes it so infectious and groovy." -Your EDM
The musician prepared a techno EP called Peaceful Protest, which provides an electrifying sensation surrounded by the apprehension that the reporting brings.
“I want my music to convey the tension between this darkness and light.” Mac said.
The tracks of his album, Green Peace and Peaceful Protest, show the contrast of darkness and hopefulness.
“I want my music to convey the tension between this darkness and light. I show a sense of darkness in the first track I wrote, called ‘Greenpeace,’ in which I use a sample from the Greenpeace ship captain talking to another captain, asking him to stop the ship’s illegal activity at sea,” Mac said. “To counter this darkness, the second track I wrote, ‘Peaceful Protest,’ feels brighter and more hopeful.”
Petey Mac said that he enjoyed the opportunity to shed more light on the project and the powerful meaning behind it.
“This is a collaboration with journalism. I’ve never collaborated like this before, so getting to do this was really special,” he said.
Synesthesia Media announces new waves of releases monthly on its social media.
About The Outlaw Ocean Project:
The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization founded by Ian Urbina that produces investigative stories about environmental and human rights concerns at sea globally. The project seeks to not only produce polished, narrative investigative journalism, but also to amplify that reportage by converting it into other other mediums to reach new audiences all over the world.
The Outlaw Ocean Project
Behind The Music: Petey Mac | #TheOutlawOceanMusicProject | Ian Urbina