Virtual public meeting on March 22 to highlight 2022 MDOT projects in west Michigan

John Richard, MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565Transportation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will host a Teams live virtual public meeting to discuss major projects starting soon in west Michigan on state routes (US, M and I routes). Attendees will learn how to receive project-specific updates and other traffic information throughout the season.

Who: MDOT staff Interested residents, commuters, and business owners

When: Tuesday, March 22, 2022 5 - 6 p.m.

Where: Click here to join the meeting on Microsoft Teams

To join by phone without using Internet, call 248-509-0316.

Conference ID: 444 573 811#

Accessibility: Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-241-7462 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: www.Michigan.gov/MDOT/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

Projects information: Projects specifically covered in this meeting add up to a total $70 million investment and include:

- Resurfacing I-196 Business Spur (Chicago Drive) from Clyde Park Avenue to Burlingame Avenue (April-July).

- Rebuilding the eastbound I-96 ramp to southbound US-131 (bridge over W. River Drive) and resurfacing I-96 from Bristol Road to West River Drive and associated ramps at US-131, I-296 and Alpine Avenue (April-July).

- Building a new ramp from eastbound M-21 (Fulton Street) to eastbound I-96 (April-August).

- Resurfacing M-11 (28th Street) from Church Street to US-131 (July-October).

- Resurfacing I-96 from Monroe Avenue to Leonard Street (September-October).

- Bridge work on westbound M-6 over Miller Drain (August-October).

- Building a weave/merge lane on westbound I-196 from M-11 to I-196 Business Loop (Chicago Drive) Exit 72 (April-October).

- Rebuilding I-96 from Thornapple River Drive to Whitneyville Avenue (April -November).

- Rebuilding the US-131 at M-179 interchange, the overpass, in partnership with the Gun Lake Tribe (year two with completion this November).

- Year two of US-131 freeway sign upgrades.

Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any public concerns that may result from these projects. Provide your comments and questions using the online comment form or by e-mailing Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@michigan.gov.

For up-to-date traffic information on US, M and I routes throughout the state, go to www.Michigan.gov/Drive. Information will also be shared on social media, in addition to portable message boards.