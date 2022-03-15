Pedestrian Fatal In Cecil Co. Under Investigation

March 15, 2022

(NORTH EAST, MD) – Maryland State Police are continuing their investigation into a Cecil County crash last night that took the life of a pedestrian.

The deceased victim is identified as Raymond Blaine Frock, 34, of Elkton, Maryland. He was pronounced deceased at 4:41 a.m. today by hospital personnel at Christiana Hospital, in Delaware where he was transported after being struck. The victim’s body was taken to the Delaware Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Around 9:15 p.m. last night, Maryland State Police from the North East Barrack responded to a call reporting a crash on Maryland Route 213, Augustine Herman Highway, near the intersection of Locust Point Road in Elkton in Cecil County. Troopers responded and found the pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle which remained at the scene. The victim was found unresponsive, lying in the southbound lanes of Rt. 213

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a 2008 Honda sedan was driving north on Rt. 213 when for reasons unknown at this time, struck the pedestrian. The driver of the Honda, identified as Anna K. Ruark, 22, of Elkton, Maryland remained at the scene and cooperated with troopers from the North East Barrack as well as members of the Maryland State Police Crash Team.

The preliminary investigation indicates the pedestrian may have been attempting to cross Rt. 213 when he was struck. The intersection of Rt. 213 and Locust Point Road was closed for several hours after the crash.

At this time, no charges have been filed in the crash, which remains under investigation.

