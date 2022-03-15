Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,000 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,942 in the last 365 days.

I-69 bridge repairs in Tekonsha start Monday

Contact: Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829 Agency: Transportation

MARSHALL, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will be investing $2.1 million to repair the I-69 bridges over the St Joseph River and Jackson Drive over I-69. Work will include concrete repaving, deck patching, joint replacement, beam end repair, pin and hanger replacement, painting, and approach work.

County: Calhoun

Highway: I-69

Closest city: Tekonsha

Start date: Monday, March 21, 2022

Estimated end date: Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

Traffic restrictions: One lane of I-69 will be open in each direction. Jackson Drive will be closed at I-69 and detoured on Main Street, M-60 and 13 1/2 Mile Road.

Safety benefit: This work will provide a safer and smoother driving surface, improve bridge and road conditions, and extend the roadway life.

You just read:

I-69 bridge repairs in Tekonsha start Monday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.