I-69 bridge repairs in Tekonsha start Monday

Contact:

Agency:

Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829Transportation

MARSHALL, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will be investing $2.1 million to repair the I-69 bridges over the St Joseph River and Jackson Drive over I-69. Work will include concrete repaving, deck patching, joint replacement, beam end repair, pin and hanger replacement, painting, and approach work.

County: Calhoun

Highway: I-69

Closest city: Tekonsha

Start date: Monday, March 21, 2022

Estimated end date: Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

Traffic restrictions: One lane of I-69 will be open in each direction. Jackson Drive will be closed at I-69 and detoured on Main Street, M-60 and 13 1/2 Mile Road.

Safety benefit: This work will provide a safer and smoother driving surface, improve bridge and road conditions, and extend the roadway life.