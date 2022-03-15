Submit Release
MDOT virtual public meeting March 24 to discuss M- 25 improvements in St. Clair County

Contact: Jocelyn Garza, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

PORT HURON, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is hosting a virtual public meeting to discuss a $5.8 million investment to improve more than 1.5 miles of M-25 (Pine Grove Avenue) from Hancock Street to M-136 in the city of Port Huron and Fort Gratiot Township.

Who: Interested residents Local businesses MDOT staff and contractors              

When: Thursday, March 24, 2022 5 p.m.

Where: Click here to join the meeting Or call in (audio only): 248-509-0316  Phone Conference ID: 630 604 589#

Accessibility: Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-241-7462 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: www.Michigan.gov/MDOT/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

Project information: MDOT will resurface 1.5 miles of M-25 from Hancock Street to M-136, including improvements on M-25 over the Black River Spillway. Work includes paving, concrete curb and gutter, drainage improvements, new signs, guardrail, and joint replacements. Work on M-25 over the Black River Spillway includes scour treatments, approach improvements, substructure repairs, and surface coating.

Traffic will be maintained during all phases of work, but delays are expected. During work on M-25 over the Black River Spillway, southbound M-25 left turns to Holland Avenue will be restricted, with a posted detour. Work is expected to begin this spring and be finished in August.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

Public comment: Comments and input can be submitted by mail, online comment form, or e-mail to Linda Burchell BurchellL@Michigan.gov,  phone, in addition to the public meeting.

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section 425 West Ottawa St.  P.O. Box 30050  Lansing, MI 48909  517-335-4381

M-25 Rebuilding Michigan Project Profile

