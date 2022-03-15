I-94 repaving near Paw Paw starts Monday

Contact:

Agency:

Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829Transportation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will be investing $6.7 million to repave 2.6 miles of I-94 from west of the M-51 interchange to east of 40th Street. Work includes asphalt repaving, ramp rebuilding at the M-51 interchange, median shoulder widening, drainage, median cable barrier, guardrail, new signs, and pavement markings.

County: Van Buren

Highway: I-94

Closest city: Paw Paw

Start date: Monday, March 21, 2022

Estimated end date: Friday, July 22, 2022

Traffic restrictions: Expect shoulder closures during daytime work and intermittent nighttime single-lane closures.

The I-94 ramps at M-51 (Exit 56) will be closed from May 31 to June 14. Detours will be posted.

Safety benefit: This project will result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety and will extend the life of the roadway.