I-94 repaving near Paw Paw starts Monday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will be investing $6.7 million to repave 2.6 miles of I-94 from west of the M-51 interchange to east of 40th Street. Work includes asphalt repaving, ramp rebuilding at the M-51 interchange, median shoulder widening, drainage, median cable barrier, guardrail, new signs, and pavement markings.
County: Van Buren
Highway: I-94
Closest city: Paw Paw
Start date: Monday, March 21, 2022
Estimated end date: Friday, July 22, 2022
Traffic restrictions: Expect shoulder closures during daytime work and intermittent nighttime single-lane closures.
The I-94 ramps at M-51 (Exit 56) will be closed from May 31 to June 14. Detours will be posted.
Safety benefit: This project will result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety and will extend the life of the roadway.