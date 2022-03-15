Submit Release
News Search

There were 999 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,941 in the last 365 days.

I-94 repaving near Paw Paw starts Monday

Contact: Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829 Agency: Transportation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will be investing $6.7 million to repave 2.6 miles of I-94 from west of the M-51 interchange to east of 40th Street. Work includes asphalt repaving, ramp rebuilding at the M-51 interchange, median shoulder widening, drainage, median cable barrier, guardrail, new signs, and pavement markings.

County: Van Buren

Highway: I-94

Closest city: Paw Paw

Start date: Monday, March 21, 2022

Estimated end date: Friday, July 22, 2022

Traffic restrictions: Expect shoulder closures during daytime work and intermittent nighttime single-lane closures.

The I-94 ramps at M-51 (Exit 56) will be closed from May 31 to June 14. Detours will be posted.

Safety benefit: This project will result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety and will extend the life of the roadway.

 

You just read:

I-94 repaving near Paw Paw starts Monday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.