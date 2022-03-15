2022-03-15 08:45:56.477 $100,000 Powerball Prize Won in Lee's Summit

2022-03-15 08:45:56.477

A Missouri Lottery player won a $100,000 Powerball prize in the Feb. 19 drawing, thanks to choosing the Power Play® feature. The winning ticket matched four out of five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number, to win a base prize of $50,000. When the Power Play® number drawn that night was 2, the prize was instantly doubled for a total of $100,000.

The ticket was purchased at Price Chopper, 1600 S.E. Blue Parkway in Lee’s Summit, with the winning number combination of 3, 10, 15, 33 and 42 and a Powerball number of 11.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. Players can add the Power Play® feature for an additional $1 per play. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.

In FY21, players in Jackson County won more than $92.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $9.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $22.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.