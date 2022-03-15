Gerry Brady Returns as CEO of Longbow Advantage
Brady has returned to the role of Chief Executive Officer after over four years as Chief Innovation Officer
We are better positioned than ever before to redefine what’s possible for supply chain operators.”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Longbow Advantage today announced that Gerry Brady has returned to the role of Chief Executive Officer after over four years as Chief Innovation Officer. Brady moves back into the role following a strong financial year for Longbow that included the addition and expansion of the most customers in the company’s history.
“Our customers are facing challenges on a scale of we’ve never seen before,” said Brady. “I believe in the solutions we are bringing to market to help them solve those challenges and I know that with the team we have in place we are better positioned than ever before to redefine what’s possible for supply chain operators.”
Brady has remained an active member of the leadership team while in his Chief Innovation Officer role, serving as the strategic leader for services delivery and product development and maintaining strong relationships with customers. The transition is effective immediately.
About Longbow Advantage
Longbow Advantage is a supply chain execution company. We help warehousing and distribution teams confidently manage their shift by providing expert consulting and implementation on traditional WMS technologies and through our own supply chain technology, The Rebus Platform. The Rebus Platform, built by Longbow, connects disparate systems across the distribution network, allowing logistics professionals to have unparalleled access to view and manage their warehouse like never before. Longbow is committed to providing exceptional experiences for distribution teams with unified, real-time visibility into warehouse operations and through expert end-to-end supply chain implementations and consulting.
