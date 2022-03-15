Electronic Team Inc. Affected by the War in Ukraine

We are against russian agression

Mar. 12, 2022. Electronic Team, Inc. is one of the most recent companies to denounce russian invasion of Ukraine. Elmedia Player informs users about the war.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, USA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A public statement by Electronic Team has revealed that russian attack on Ukrainian soil has endangered its workers and interrupted its business activities. This occasion forced the company to speak up in the form of an open letter.

Electronic Team, Inc. states: “...here at Electronic Team, we’re no strangers to the troubles of Ukraine. Many of our coworkers hail from the country.” The blog post follows with a candid condemnation of russian military actions.

Publically available evidence confirms that said actions include missile launches and infantry fire directed at civilian targets. The invading force has endangered every business on Ukrainian territory due to its tendency to besiege and fully occupy cities. Electronic Team, Inc. is a multinational software company with millions of customers across the world - its most popular product, Elmedia Player, has reached over 2 millions of users.

After explaining the company position on the matter, the post encourages voluntary assistance towards war victims. Numerous aid services are available for this purpose, including official Ukrainian government charities and international organizations, such as Red Cross. The statement confirms that employees of Electronic Team are already participating.

The company itself is undertaking actions to disrupt media silence in russia. Video reports are included with the latest version of Elmedia Player, and they’re automatically displayed based on the user’s IP address. Due to lackluster coverage by russian news channels, this addition can show the situation in Ukraine from a different angle.

It’s not unusual for multinational companies to take a strong stance on the conflict - formerly, a large number of corporations have limited their services or closed their branches in Russia. The list includes McDonald’s, Apple, IKEA, Netflix, and Starbucks. Currently, doing business with the country can even land a business entity in legal trouble - both the United States and the United Kingdom have outlawed luxury exports to russia.

More information about the state of Electronic Team, Inc. can be received by contacting support@electronic.us.