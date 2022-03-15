Certik Audited Shiba’s Wife Is Now Live After Successful Launch
EINPresswire.com/ -- Shiba’s Wife has had a successful launch, thereby coming closer to achieving its Q1 goals of CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko listings.
With a purpose to support women with violated rights around the world via transaction fee donations, Shiba’s Wife has gained outstanding traction and hodlers during the pre-sale and launch.
The successful launch and a $3 million fully diluted market cap have accelerated the listing of Shiba’s Wife in CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, which is expected to happen very soon.
Shiba's Wife has been audited by Certik and has Skyline security protection, which pioneered the application of cutting-edge Formal Verification technology on smart contracts and blockchains, making it the leader in blockchain security.
Apart from the benevolent vision of this crypto project to accelerate the freedom and empowerment of women worldwide, members of the Shiba’s Wife ecosystem have a wide range of cutting-edge projects to choose from: Shiba’s Wife Token, Shiba’s Wife Play to Earn, Shiba’s Wife Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), and Shiba’s Wife Decentralized Exchange (DEX).
What is Shiba’s Wife?
Shiba’s Wife is a BEP-20 token that runs on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), making deposits and withdrawals of the meme cryptocurrency both time and cost efficient. Binance Smart Chain (BSC) provides many opportunities for extending the scope of Shiba’s Wife ecosystem.
Shiba’s Wife mission is to accelerate the freedom and empowerment of women with violated rights worldwide and to become the most renowned cryptocurrency by creating diverse global partnerships in the name of making a difference and positive impact in the lives of women with violated rights.
Shiba's Wife will contain a wallet dedicated just to women who have had their rights violated as part of its initiatives to carry out this purpose. The same wallet will receive 10% of each transaction. All proceeds will benefit women whose rights have been violated.
For more information, please visit Shiba’s Wife whitepaper.
What Does the Future Hold?
Apart from supporting and empowering women with violated rights, there are many exciting initiatives in the works for Shiba’s Wife. The ecosystem of the crypto project has the following main products:
Shiba’s Wife Token
Shiba’s Wife Play to Earn
Shiba’s Wife Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)
Shiba’s Wife Decentralized Exchange (DEX)
The Wallet dedicated only to women with violated rights where 10% will go to
Accelerate your crypto experience by becoming part of Shiba’s Wife Community!
Contract : 0xa0c1d3f3570917e8b31932daecd5ca010759519f
https://www.dextools.io/app/bsc/pair-explorer/0x865b5c7d5a596553fb4c079b2ab00b8b68c2047b
https://bscscan.com/address/0xa0c1d3f3570917e8b31932daecd5ca010759519f
https://www.certik.com/projects/shibas-wife
Contact Information
Telegram: https://t.me/shibaswifecommunity
Emails:
support@shibaswife.com
dev@shibaswife.com
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/shibaswife/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shibaswife/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shibaswife
Twitter: https://twitter.com/shibaswife
Discord: https://discord.gg/B7XgVtcc
Granit Mustafa
