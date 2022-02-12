Shiba’s Wife( Certik Audit ) - The First Meme Token That Supports Women With Violated Rights Announces Private Sale!
EINPresswire.com/ -- Shiba’s Wife team is pleased to announce that it will be launching the presale of its token $SHIBASWIFE.
Shiba's Wife is the newest meme token but nevertheless, this project comes with a special purpose: supporting women with violated rights around the world. Shiba’s Wife focuses on women’s rights – and that is not all. Shiba’s Wife also promotes equality, kindness, and prosperity.
Shiba’s Wife is audited by Certik and secured with their Skyline security service, the leader in blockchain security by pioneering the use of cutting-edge Formal Verification technology on smart contracts and blockchains.
Shiba’s Wife is a BEP-20 token launched on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Therefore, depositing and withdrawing Shiba’s Wife is very cost-efficient and time-efficient. Moreover, being on the Binance Smart Chain makes it possible for Shiba’s Wife to further grow its ecosystem.
Supporting Women with Violated Rights!
Shiba’s Wife Mission is to accelerate the freedom and empowerment of women with violated rights worldwide and to become the most renowned cryptocurrency by creating diverse global partnerships in the name of making a difference and positive impact in the lives of women with violated rights.
To fulfill this mission, as part of its projects, Shiba’s Wife will include a wallet that will be completely dedicated to women with violated rights. 10% of each transaction fee will go to the same wallet. All funds will go to support women with violated rights.
Shiba's Wife developers are giving constant effort and continuously negotiating with the most renowned organizations in the world that support women's rights. Their main goal is to reach partnership and to send funds to the deserved place, i.e. women who are treated unfairly. Until then all Shiba’s Wife donations will go to Binance.Charity.
Shiba’s Wife objective is to exceed the $500 million annual amount that UN Women donated for women with violated rights in 2021. Shiba’s Wife aims to go above $500 million.
This makes Shiba’s Wife the first token of this kind. Meme coins are by the community, for the community; and Shiba’s Wife is a visual representation of that.
Shiba’s Wife Upcoming Projects
However, supporting women with violated rights is just one of the many astounding things Shiba's Wife plans to do. Shiba’s Wife ecosystem consists of five main products:
Shiba’s Wife Token
Shiba’s Wife Play to Earn
Shiba’s Wife Decentralized Exchange (DEX)
Shiba’s Wife Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)
The Wallet dedicated only to women with violated rights - 10% of each transaction fee will go there
Shiba’s Wife Tokenomics
The maximum supply of Shiba’s Wife is 394 billion tokens and its tokenomics state that 70% of the tokens will be as a circulating supply, 20% will be dedicated to the founders, and 10% will be distributed through a private sale. In this way, Shiba’s Wife aims to keep a healthy ecosystem and continuously grow as time passes.
In order for the token to have longevity and be stable, 8% of each transaction fee gets auto-locked into liquidity to keep the pool healthy. The "Locked Liquidity" system is used to optimize stability through a slow coin release. This ensures stability and longevity for Shiba's Wife.
Private Sale - Announcement
1) -25% discount on Tokens
2) +1 NFT included
3) +1 VIP ACCESS CRYPTO ACADEMY PREMIUM GROUP ( Worth it $500 )
https://crypto-academy.org/premium/
For those interested in joining the private sale
Email at us
1) support@shibaswife.com
2) Name, Last Name
3) BEP-20 Wallet
4) How many BNB do you want to participate in!
Only 500 investors are allowed!
2 BNB min investment!
Other emails
Development dev@shibaswife.com
Project Information
Project website: https://shibaswife.com/
Contact Information
Telegram: https://t.me/shibaswife
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/shibaswife/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shibaswife/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shibaswife
Twitter: https://twitter.com/shibaswife
Discord: https://discord.gg/B7XgVtcc
Granit Mustafa
Shiba's Wife is the newest meme token but nevertheless, this project comes with a special purpose: supporting women with violated rights around the world. Shiba’s Wife focuses on women’s rights – and that is not all. Shiba’s Wife also promotes equality, kindness, and prosperity.
Shiba’s Wife is audited by Certik and secured with their Skyline security service, the leader in blockchain security by pioneering the use of cutting-edge Formal Verification technology on smart contracts and blockchains.
Shiba’s Wife is a BEP-20 token launched on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Therefore, depositing and withdrawing Shiba’s Wife is very cost-efficient and time-efficient. Moreover, being on the Binance Smart Chain makes it possible for Shiba’s Wife to further grow its ecosystem.
Supporting Women with Violated Rights!
Shiba’s Wife Mission is to accelerate the freedom and empowerment of women with violated rights worldwide and to become the most renowned cryptocurrency by creating diverse global partnerships in the name of making a difference and positive impact in the lives of women with violated rights.
To fulfill this mission, as part of its projects, Shiba’s Wife will include a wallet that will be completely dedicated to women with violated rights. 10% of each transaction fee will go to the same wallet. All funds will go to support women with violated rights.
Shiba's Wife developers are giving constant effort and continuously negotiating with the most renowned organizations in the world that support women's rights. Their main goal is to reach partnership and to send funds to the deserved place, i.e. women who are treated unfairly. Until then all Shiba’s Wife donations will go to Binance.Charity.
Shiba’s Wife objective is to exceed the $500 million annual amount that UN Women donated for women with violated rights in 2021. Shiba’s Wife aims to go above $500 million.
This makes Shiba’s Wife the first token of this kind. Meme coins are by the community, for the community; and Shiba’s Wife is a visual representation of that.
Shiba’s Wife Upcoming Projects
However, supporting women with violated rights is just one of the many astounding things Shiba's Wife plans to do. Shiba’s Wife ecosystem consists of five main products:
Shiba’s Wife Token
Shiba’s Wife Play to Earn
Shiba’s Wife Decentralized Exchange (DEX)
Shiba’s Wife Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)
The Wallet dedicated only to women with violated rights - 10% of each transaction fee will go there
Shiba’s Wife Tokenomics
The maximum supply of Shiba’s Wife is 394 billion tokens and its tokenomics state that 70% of the tokens will be as a circulating supply, 20% will be dedicated to the founders, and 10% will be distributed through a private sale. In this way, Shiba’s Wife aims to keep a healthy ecosystem and continuously grow as time passes.
In order for the token to have longevity and be stable, 8% of each transaction fee gets auto-locked into liquidity to keep the pool healthy. The "Locked Liquidity" system is used to optimize stability through a slow coin release. This ensures stability and longevity for Shiba's Wife.
Private Sale - Announcement
1) -25% discount on Tokens
2) +1 NFT included
3) +1 VIP ACCESS CRYPTO ACADEMY PREMIUM GROUP ( Worth it $500 )
https://crypto-academy.org/premium/
For those interested in joining the private sale
Email at us
1) support@shibaswife.com
2) Name, Last Name
3) BEP-20 Wallet
4) How many BNB do you want to participate in!
Only 500 investors are allowed!
2 BNB min investment!
Other emails
Development dev@shibaswife.com
Project Information
Project website: https://shibaswife.com/
Contact Information
Telegram: https://t.me/shibaswife
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/shibaswife/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shibaswife/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shibaswife
Twitter: https://twitter.com/shibaswife
Discord: https://discord.gg/B7XgVtcc
Granit Mustafa
Crypto Academy
+383 44 603 300
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
$100,000 AIRDROP - SHIBA'S WIFE TOKENS!