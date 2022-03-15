Brighten Digital Partners with Creatio to Improve Customer Experience with No-Code
The new partnership is aimed at equipping businesses—in Czech Republic, Slovakia, and worldwide—with a leading no-code platform for workflow automation and CRM.BOSTON, MA, USA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with Brighten Digital. Sharing a common value of genuine care for the customers and their clients, the new collaboration will help global businesses automate workflows with no-code, achieve operational excellence, and increase their bottom line, all while delivering the best customer experiences. Brighten Digital will offer services related to the Creatio platform both locally in the Czech Republic and Slovakia and globally to its enterprise customers.
Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales, and service), automated industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.
“It goes without saying that the future is no-code. With the demands put on us by our customers and their clients, tailored and adaptable experiences are the new norm that can be achieved timely and faultlessly through no-code platforms. Creatio’s offers an award-winning no-code platform that will augment the way customers experiences are delivered,” said Ondřej Skřehota, Managing Partner, Brighten Digital. “We are excited about the partnership!”
"We are thrilled to partner with Brighten Digital and expand our network in Czech Republic. Their customer-first approach is what we, at Creatio, genuinely care about. Our collaboration will allow global companies to leverage Creatio’s leading no-code platform to experience the freedom of automation while ensuring genuine care for their business and their business goals,” said Alex Donchuk, SVP, Global Channels at Creatio.
About Brighten Digital
Brighten Digital is an international, Czech based company active on the market since 2016. It is a partner of Oracle, SAP, Microsoft, and other top technology vendors of Cloud SaaS Applications for Customer Experience and beyond. The company is quickly growing and has a team of more than 50 consultants in Prague and more than 20 technical experts in two offshore hubs in India and Philippines. Brighten Digital core competences are in the field of digital transformation of sales and marketing for medium and large enterprises. Brighten Digital acquired in 2020 Salesforce partner Brighten Evo and except of core consultancy services, Brighten Digital offers its own family of highly innovative SaaS products (Corectic, OnePim), which complements the portfolio of its technology partners.
For more information, please visit www.brighten.digital.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
Vera Mayuk
Creatio
+1 617-765-7997
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn