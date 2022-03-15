Commercial Property Income and Expense Reporting

The department relies on commercial property owners to provide their income and expense information to assist in the department’s determination of fair and equitable commercial property values statewide. The department analyzes the data submitted to determine typical market rents, expense percentages, and capitalization rates of similar commercial properties. The data is then used to develop specific property type income models used statewide in the mass appraisal process.

The department requests commercial property owners to complete the appropriate income and expense survey for each commercial property they own by April 15.

Income and Expense Surveys are now available online in the DOR Service Portal. You must be logged into the Montana state single sign-on service, Okta, to access Department of Revenue web forms.

To complete/submit a form in the Service Portal:

Register for an Okta account . Verify your email address following the instructions sent by Okta . If you are redirected to the Okta dashboard, click on the button labeled “DOR Online Service Portal Bookmark.” Otherwise, open the DOR Online Services Portal in a new tab. You should now see a list of forms available to you. Select the correct form from the list to begin your submission.

If you do not see the list of available forms, you may need to re-log into Okta, using the link on the page. Once you have logged in again, you should be redirected back to the portal without reverifying your account.

The department keeps all income and expense information reported confidential. Reporting income and expense information is not required. However, if commercial property owners do not provide the information, it may limit their ability to appeal the property value determined by the department for tax purposes. (15-1-303, MCA).