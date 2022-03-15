Submit Release
Chattanooga National Guard Armory Renovation Complete

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The Tennessee Military Department is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the restoration and renovation of the 1-181 Field Artillery Regiment Armory at the Chattanooga National Guard campus on 1801 South Holtzclaw Avenue, March 18, at 2 p.m. EST.  

The ceremony celebrates the completion of a 4.8 million dollar restoration project that began in late 2020.

“The project faced many challenges because of the historic nature of this facility built by the Works Progress Administration as part of the New Deal in the 1930s,” said Col. Andrew Milligan, director of the Tennessee National Guard’s Construction Facilities Management Office. “We balanced current Army National Guard facility standards with maintaining the integrity of the historic characteristics of the building. The end result is a modern, energy efficient armory fully capable of supporting the 1-181’s training and readiness.”

The Chattanooga Armory is the Tennessee Army National Guard’s most historic property. Dedicated in 1941, the facility has eleven structures designated by Tennessee State Historical Preservation Office as a National Register of Historic Places eligible district in 1994.

The renovated and restored building provides nearly 15,000 square feet of space for offices, classrooms, conference rooms, break area, a communications area, and storage space. The area offers maximum flexibility to accommodate various staffing configurations, is energy efficient, and minimizes maintenance and operations costs.  

 

The newly restored and renovated administrative building at the 1-181 Field Artillery Regiment Armory at the Chattanooga National Guard campus on 1801 South Holtzclaw Avenue. The Tennessee Military Department is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the 4.8 million dollar restoration, March 18, at 2 p.m. EST.  (submitted photo)

