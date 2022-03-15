Submit Release
Fish and Game to host ‘Behind-the-Scene’ informational meetings in Salmon and Challis

Do you like to hunt or fish?  See what goes on behind the scenes at Fish & Game, and learn how the Department manages fish and wildlife in Lemhi and Custer counties.       

Fish and Game will present information on several topics of local interest at two informational meetings in Salmon and Challis in late March.       

Topics include:  

  • Overview of Chinook salmon season setting process, the constraints Fish and Game must operate within, and the 2022 forecasted returns 
  • What goes into estimating harvest of Chinook salmon 
  • How are big game aerial surveys conducted and results of this winter’s surveys
  • What can big game hunters expect this fall, over winter survival, and more
  • Status of Chronic Wasting Disease and what is being done to slow the spread
  • Brief introductions of new, local Fish and Game employees and what they do 
  • Questions and Answers 

The meeting in Salmon will be Tuesday, March 29 at the Fish and Game Office, 99 Hwy 93 North, while the Challis meeting will be Wednesday, March 30 at the Community Event Center on Clinic Road.  Both meetings will run from 5 to 8 p.m., with presentations beginning at 5:30.  Refreshments and snacks will be provided.   

"Bring a friend or neighbor and come with your questions,” said Fish and Game Regional Supervisor Tom Curet.  “These meetings will be very informative and intended for anyone interested in fish and wildlife.”   

For more information, contact Fish and Game’s Salmon Regional Office at 208-756-2271.

