Spring Break fishing event March 22 at Freedom Park Pond in Burley

Parents looking for a Spring Break outdoor activity to help with their kids “what’s there to do” comments can take them out fishing in Burley next week. Fish and Game staff from the Magic Valley Region will be hosting a Take Me Fishing trailer event in Burley, March 22, 2022 at Freedom Park Pond from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Fishing equipment will be provided to those who don’t have their own equipment, along with bait.

Anglers, 14 years of age and older, who borrow the trailer fishing equipment can fish without a license during the three-hour event. All other fishing regulations will still be in effect.

For more information about this free event call the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.