Four Season Resort Style Living Trust Ordered Sale
Private Hudson Valley Retreat with 4000 Sf Home and Cabins on 6.5 acres
Being an easy ride from New York City persons will enjoy this as a quick getaway or as a family vacation compound.”ACCORD, NY, USA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co is pleased to announce the auction of a 6.5+/- acre Ulster County private retreat located at 12 Saint Josen Road in Accord (Town of Rochester), New York. The estate will be sold in an online only Auction by order of the trust concluding Tuesday April 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Bidders may bid on their computer or through the Max Spann phone app.
— Max Spann Jr, President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.
“This is an outdoor lovers delight with a multiple number of options including cliff climbing, spelunking, hiking, cross country skiing and on and on.” said Max Spann Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “Being an easy ride from New York City persons will enjoy this as a quick getaway or as a family vacation compound.”
The 6.5+/- acre parcel is a private retreat in scenic Hudson Valley. The three-bedroom, three-bath main home includes a sun-drenched casual dining room with an open concept kitchen and ample sized center island - great for entertaining! Enjoy a cup of coffee in the second-floor sun room with picturesque views of the back yard. There is a two-story solarium perfect for bird watching from the comfort of the indoors. This is an ideal location and property for an Airbnb or short-term rental property. Along with the main house, the site offers two cottage ready to be renovated. This scenic setting appeals to all weather activities. Whether you’re an outdoor trekker, history buff, or a foodie, this home is for you. Enjoy skiing, snowboarding on the slopes of Hunter Mountain. For the autumn months, the outdoor adventurer could take in the scenic view of the Hudson Valley landscape. Spring and Summer go biking, golfing and site seeing in New Paltz with eclectic shoppes, antique stores, and interesting dining. This unique property is within close proximity to Windham, Woodstock and the Historic Mohonk Mountain House. Escape from the hustle bustle of everyday life. This property is a little over 90 miles from NYC.
Property Previews are scheduled from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 27th and Sunday, April 3rd. The Online Auction will conclude on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. To receive the Property Information Package with additional property details and online bidding instructions, register today at www.maxspann.com.
Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company is America’s premier real estate auction and advisory company and has been an industry leader in accelerated marketing for more than 50 years. The company's Accelerated Auction Marketing Program creates urgency in the marketplace and allows sellers to control the terms and the timing of the sale of their real estate assets. Learn more at www.maxspann.com/.
Max Spann Jr.
Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co
908-735-9191
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn