2022-03-15 08:38:55.963 $100,000 Scratchers Prize Won in Columbia

2022-03-15 08:38:55.963

While filling up with gas at FastLane, 1013 West Blvd. N. in Columbia, a Missouri Lottery player decided to purchase a “300X” Scratchers ticket.

“I scratched off the prize, and I saw the 100,” the player said. “And then I saw more zeros, and it was shocking!”

The ticket contained one of the game’s $100,000 prizes. When he called his wife to tell her the news, she didn’t believe him right away.

“She thought something was wrong at first,” he shared. “And then she just says ‘No you didn’t!’”

“300X” is a $30 game that offers prizes from $30 all the way up to $3 million. The game has $41.1 million remaining in unclaimed prizes including one top prize of $3 million.

In FY21, players in Boone County won more than $29 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $2.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $52.3 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.