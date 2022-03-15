Four apply to fill ECJD judge vacancy

On March 3, 2022 members of the State Bar Association of North Dakota were notified of a judicial opening in the East Central Judicial District. The opening was created by the retirement of Judge Thomas R. Olson.
The following four lawyers have submitted an application for consideration by the Judicial Nominating Committee. Upon completion of interviews, the Judicial Nominating Committee will forward at least two candidates to Governor Burgum.
Nicholas W. Chase (Fargo)
Hon. Cherie L. Clark (Jamestown)
Stephanie R. Hayden (West Fargo)
Monty G. Mertz (Fargo)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.