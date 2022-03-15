Submit Release
News Search

There were 973 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,918 in the last 365 days.

Suntrol Helps Prevent Collision-related Bird Deaths

Image courtesy of Feather Friendly®

Bird-safe film is an effective way to help prevent unnecessary death and injury, which is more important than ever considering two thirds of North American bird species are now facing extinction”
— John Hansen
CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Audubon Society estimates that about one billion birds are killed each year due to collisions with glass that birds mistake for sky, habitat or fly-through zones, making glass collision the second leading cause of bird deaths annually.

Bird-safe window films from Suntrol help prevent bird deaths, containing a pattern that birds can see, but is unobtrusive to the human eye.

“Windows bring the beauty of the outdoors in, but bird deaths resulting from collision has become a crisis,” said Suntrol’s owner, John Hansen. “Bird-safe film is an effective way to help prevent unnecessary death and injury, which is more important than ever considering two thirds of North American bird species are now facing extinction.”

Suntrol is an Authorized Dealer Applicator for Feather Friendly®, 15-year collision mitigation specialists. Feather Friendly products have been approved by the American Bird Conservancy, the Audubon Society and more.

Proven effective for perceived fly-through zones like glass walkways, glass railings and picture windows, Feather Friendly is also ideal for structures in close proximity to tree canopies, waterways, and migratory routes.


About Suntrol
Established in 1975, Suntrol has been Ohio’s premier provider in window film for more than 45 years. Located in Cleveland, Suntrol provides solar control, custom design, privacy, sustainability and security solutions. A Veteran-owned business, Suntrol is an award winning Eastman LLumar SelectPro™ provider.

Tracy Teuscher
Suntrol
+1 330-936-1331
tracy@thebuzzmaker.com

You just read:

Suntrol Helps Prevent Collision-related Bird Deaths

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.