Suntrol Helps Prevent Collision-related Bird Deaths
Bird-safe film is an effective way to help prevent unnecessary death and injury, which is more important than ever considering two thirds of North American bird species are now facing extinction”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Audubon Society estimates that about one billion birds are killed each year due to collisions with glass that birds mistake for sky, habitat or fly-through zones, making glass collision the second leading cause of bird deaths annually.
Bird-safe window films from Suntrol help prevent bird deaths, containing a pattern that birds can see, but is unobtrusive to the human eye.
“Windows bring the beauty of the outdoors in, but bird deaths resulting from collision has become a crisis,” said Suntrol’s owner, John Hansen. “Bird-safe film is an effective way to help prevent unnecessary death and injury, which is more important than ever considering two thirds of North American bird species are now facing extinction.”
Suntrol is an Authorized Dealer Applicator for Feather Friendly®, 15-year collision mitigation specialists. Feather Friendly products have been approved by the American Bird Conservancy, the Audubon Society and more.
Proven effective for perceived fly-through zones like glass walkways, glass railings and picture windows, Feather Friendly is also ideal for structures in close proximity to tree canopies, waterways, and migratory routes.
About Suntrol
Established in 1975, Suntrol has been Ohio’s premier provider in window film for more than 45 years. Located in Cleveland, Suntrol provides solar control, custom design, privacy, sustainability and security solutions. A Veteran-owned business, Suntrol is an award winning Eastman LLumar SelectPro™ provider.
