Disrupt-X Launches IoT Based Smart BLE Steel Cable Locks using Intel's Architecture to Secure Your Bikes/Assets Globally

Smart Cable Locks by IoT

Smart Cable Lock Solution is part of Metro Watch, available Worldwide, devices can be Locked/Unlocked using a Mobile App, IoT Platform or WhatsApp OTP messages.

DUBAI, DXB, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disrupt-X, a UAE-based IoT Development Company announced they’ve launched an IoT integrated keyless bike lock solution under the Metro Watch suite of solutions.

Property theft can lead to a deep sense of lack of security in the community and leave property / asset owners vulnerable.. Most of the time theft occurs when the owner is away from their property most commonly involving bikes or motor vehicles, storage facilities, home and retail establishments. It is estimated that 7.2 million property crimes were reported in the US in 2018, which is approximately valued at $16.4 billion. Less than 30% of the stolen items are recovered. Unfortunately, many individuals and property owners still use padlocks which are outdated and not fully equipped to secure their assets.

Disrupt-X’s Smart Steel Cable Locks- IoT Solution, allows owners to protect and secure their assets and properties with a keyless steel cable lock. Using a mobile app, the owner can easily lock and unlock the device up to 10,000 times automatically via Bluetooth. This solution also enables you to share access to your property with other people on a specific date and time using a one-time code access. The solution also sends tamper alerts to the owner for any unauthorized access if someone is attempting to unlock the device.

Mr. Yaseen Al Jaizani, CEO of Disrupt-X said, "With the adoption of Smart technology over the last decade, it is clear that over the coming years, this will cascade over to most of our commonly used every day devices. Similarly, how mobile phones evolved to smart phones, there are a huge number of benefits to shift from traditional locks/bike locks to a keyless intuitive device with a supporting app/platform. Disrupt-X now has a wide variety of lock solutions from pad locks to parking locks and door locks. All these can be monitored/accessed from a single mobile app or dashboard via our online platform”.

Metro Watch is an IoT platform which takes care of Smart Parking Locks, Smart Padlocks, Smart Door Locks, Indoor / Outdoor Assets Trackers, Smart Cabinet Locks and Smart Personal Trackers. Disrupt-X IoT Platform is hosted over Amazon Web Services (AWS). Customers can purchase equipment from Disrupt-X Marketplace directly and start using these easy Plug and Play solutions for effective Monitoring / Management of their assets. Disrupt-X offers APIs for 3rd Party Integration and White Labelling with Cloud or On-Premise hosting options.

Disrupt-X is a key partner with Intel and AWS, and have range of other Solutions available. Disrupt-X Solutions are showcased at Intel Innovation Lab Dubai, UAE.

For more details, please visit

https://disrupt-x.io/ (Official Website)

https://cloud.disrupt-x.io/core/market/main (Market Place)

https://disrupt-x.io/smart-2g-4g-parking-locks-end-user/ (Parking Locks)