The Future for Tactical Space Domain Awareness and International Cooperation

Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Lintker, Commander, 18th Space Control Squadron USSF will be speaking at the Military Space Situational Awareness Conference.

LONDON, UK, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Military Space Situational Awareness 2022 is the leading conference in Europe dedicated to space domain awareness. With a renewed focus on partnership and collaboration and over 200 attendees, this event remains a “must-attend” for any professional working in space situational awareness.

With this in mind, Military Space Situational Awareness 2022 will feature a number of presentations dedicated to the topic of Tactical Space Domain Awareness and International Cooperation pace and Deep Space Advanced Radar Capability, including:

Tactical Space Domain Awareness and International Cooperation

• 18 SPCS and its role

• Partnership as the norm: our approach

• Strategies for increasing collaboration

Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Lintker, Commander, 18th Space Control Squadron, USSF

Deep Space Advanced Radar Capability (DARC) Update

• Provide latest information on the development of DARC

• Provide information on the proof of concept DARC Tech Demo

• Collaboration with UK MOD

Lieutenant Colonel Kelly Greiner, Materiel Leader, Space Domain Awareness Radars, Space Systems Command, US Space Force

The 2022 brochure containing the agenda and speaker line-up is available at http://www.military-space.com/pr3

With each attendee bringing their own knowledge and insight, the Military Space Situational Awareness Conference provides a unique opportunity to gather key military, government and industry stakeholders and discuss the most relevant and pressing questions and challenges facing the security of vital space assets.