Submit Release
News Search

There were 955 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,868 in the last 365 days.

The Future for Tactical Space Domain Awareness and International Cooperation

Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Lintker, Commander, 18th Space Control Squadron USSF will be speaking at the Military Space Situational Awareness Conference.

LONDON, UK, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Military Space Situational Awareness 2022 is the leading conference in Europe dedicated to space domain awareness. With a renewed focus on partnership and collaboration and over 200 attendees, this event remains a “must-attend” for any professional working in space situational awareness.

With this in mind, Military Space Situational Awareness 2022 will feature a number of presentations dedicated to the topic of Tactical Space Domain Awareness and International Cooperation pace and Deep Space Advanced Radar Capability, including:

Tactical Space Domain Awareness and International Cooperation
• 18 SPCS and its role
• Partnership as the norm: our approach
• Strategies for increasing collaboration

Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Lintker, Commander, 18th Space Control Squadron, USSF

Deep Space Advanced Radar Capability (DARC) Update
• Provide latest information on the development of DARC
• Provide information on the proof of concept DARC Tech Demo
• Collaboration with UK MOD

Lieutenant Colonel Kelly Greiner, Materiel Leader, Space Domain Awareness Radars, Space Systems Command, US Space Force

The 2022 brochure containing the agenda and speaker line-up is available at http://www.military-space.com/pr3

With each attendee bringing their own knowledge and insight, the Military Space Situational Awareness Conference provides a unique opportunity to gather key military, government and industry stakeholders and discuss the most relevant and pressing questions and challenges facing the security of vital space assets.

Oana Lefter
SMi Group
2078276164 ext.
email us here

You just read:

The Future for Tactical Space Domain Awareness and International Cooperation

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Military Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.