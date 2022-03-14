Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Whitaker To Peace Officers’ Star Of Texas Award Advisory Committee

TEXAS, March 14 - March 14, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Timothy Whitaker to the Peace Officers’ Star of Texas Award Advisory Committee for a term to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The committee advises the Governor on the issuance, design, and presentation of the Peace Officers' Star of Texas Award. This award is given to peace officers who are seriously injured in the line of duty and the surviving next of kin of each peace officer who is killed or sustains a fatal injury in the line of duty.

Timothy Whitaker of Richmond is a senior patrol officer for the Houston Police Department. With over 30 years of service to the City of Houston, he has also worked as a certified field training officer. He is a member of the Houston Police Officer’s Union Board, Chairman of Assist the Officer (ATO) Houston and President of the Houston Police Officer's Union Peer Support Program (HOPA). Additionally, he received the Houston Mayor’s Anti-Gang Office Outstanding Service Award in 2011 and a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Houston Police Department in 2021.

