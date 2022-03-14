Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints McGee, Moore To Firefighters’ Star Of Texas Award Advisory Committee

TEXAS, March 14 - March 14, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Samuel McGee and Robert Moore to the Firefighters' Star of Texas Award Advisory Committee for terms at the pleasure of the Governor. The committee advises the Governor on the issuance, design, and presentation of the Firefighters' Star of Texas Award. This award is given to firefighters who are seriously injured in the line of duty and the surviving next of kin of each firefighter who is killed or sustains a fatal injury in the line of duty.

Samuel McGee of Boerne is the owner and Chief Executive Officer of Crestmont Private Wealth and a volunteer firefighter with the Boerne Fire Department. He is a member of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute, and State Firefighters' and Fire Marshals' Association. He is a former member of the Spring Branch ISD Education Foundation, University of Houston Bauer College of Business Alumni Board, and the SkyWarn Weather Spotter, and a director for ACS International Schools in America, Inc 501c3. McGee received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas A&M and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Houston.

Robert Moore of Bryan is the Deputy Agency Director and Chief Operating Officer of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service. TEEX). He is a member of the American Society of Safety Engineers, National Fire Protection Association, Board of Certified Safety Professionals, State Firemen’s and Fire Marshals Association (SFFMA), and SFFMA Industrial Emergency Services Board. He is also a former assistant fire chief and paramedic for the Channelview Volunteer Fire Department. Moore received an Associate of Applied Science in Fire Science from Blinn College and a Bachelor of Science in Fire Administration from Columbia Southern University. Additionally, he completed his Emergency Medical Technician and Paramedic certification at Lee College, and is a graduate of the TEEX Leadership Development Program.

