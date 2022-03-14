Governor Abbott Statement On Shooting Of Bastrop County Sheriff’s Deputy

TEXAS, March 14 - March 14, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Abbott today issued a statement after Bastrop County Sheriff's Deputy Sawyer Wilson was shot in the line of duty late last night. He is currently in stable condition and the perpetrator has not been apprehended.

"Our hearts are with Deputy Sawyer Wilson as he recovers from injuries sustained while protecting his fellow Texans in Bastrop County," said Governor Abbott. "Selfless heroes like Deputy Wilson put their lives at risk every day to serve their communities, and the State of Texas is ready to provide all resources necessary to bring the perpetrator to justice. I ask that all Texans join the First Lady and me in lifting up Deputy Wilson and his family in prayer as he begins his journey to recovery."