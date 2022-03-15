Derby Barracks/ Unlawful Trespass & VCOR
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5000976
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice
STATION: VSP DERBY
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 03/14/2022 @ 2050 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Maplefields Main St, Orleans, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass & Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Robert Ingram
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/14/2022 at approximately 2050 hours, Vermont State Troopers were notified of a male refusing to leave the Maplefields located on Main St. in the Village of Orleans, VT. Investigation revealed Robert Ingram, 38 of Island Pond, VT had refused to leave the store after being told multiple times and being verbally trespassed from the store. Investigation also revealed that Ingram had active court ordered conditions of release for him to reside at an address in Island Pond, VT. Ingram was arrested and transported back to the Derby Barracks where he was processed and released on a citation to appear in court for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/15/2022 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans Court District
LODGED: No
MUG SHOT: Included