Derby Barracks/ Unlawful Trespass & VCOR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5000976

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice

STATION: VSP DERBY

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 03/14/2022 @ 2050 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Maplefields Main St, Orleans, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass & Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Robert Ingram

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/14/2022 at approximately 2050 hours, Vermont State Troopers were notified of a male refusing to leave the Maplefields located on Main St. in the Village of Orleans, VT. Investigation revealed Robert Ingram, 38 of Island Pond, VT had refused to leave the store after being told multiple times and being verbally trespassed from the store. Investigation also revealed that Ingram had active court ordered conditions of release for him to reside at an address in Island Pond, VT. Ingram was arrested and transported back to the Derby Barracks where he was processed and released on a citation to appear in court for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/15/2022 @ 1000 hours

COURT: Orleans Court District

LODGED: No

MUG SHOT: Included