Jatheon Recognized in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Information Archiving

Jatheon Technologies Inc. announced today that it has been included in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Information Archiving.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jatheon Technologies Inc., a software company specializing in enterprise data archiving for compliance, FOIA management and ediscovery of electronic records, announced today that it has been included in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Information Archiving.

The report evaluates enterprise information archiving vendors and positions them based on two main criteria – Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. Jatheon has been positioned in the “Niche Player” Quadrant.

According to Gartner®: “The rapid adoption and growth of digital communication tools and application data requires a reassessment of corporate and regulatory compliance capabilities. I&O leaders should use this research to evaluate enterprise information archiving vendors and their ability to address these requirements.”

“For 18 years, Jatheon has been providing reliable and advanced compliance, ediscovery and FOIA-management solutions, and we’re happy and honored to have been recognized by Gartner”, said Jatheon CEO, Marko Dinic. “Our commitment to product development and innovation and a strong customer focus help us provide exactly what our customers need – strong EIA solutions that enable rapid and precise access, search and retrieval of data for use cases like compliance, lawsuit management, HR inquiries, to name just a few”.

Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving”, Michael Hoeck, Jeff Vogel, Chandra Mukhyala, January 24, 2022.

As of 8 March 2021, Jatheon has an Overall Rating of 4.8 out of 5 in the Enterprise Information Archiving market, based on 6 reviews in the last 12 months on Gartner Peer Insights.

As of 8 March 2021, Jatheon has an Overall Rating of 4.8 out of 5 for Jatheon Archiving Suite based on 26 reviews.

ABOUT JATHEON

Jatheon Technologies Inc. was founded in 2004 to empower companies in their efforts to ensure email compliance, facilitate eDiscovery, improve email management and alleviate storage issues.

Today, Jatheon is a leader in the archiving industry, with 6+ billion processed messages and unique on-premise and cloud archiving solutions. The company continues to raise the bar throughout the industry with the latest enterprise-grade cCore archiving appliances, a powerful archiving, retrieval and dynamic monitoring software and best-in class tech support, Jatheon Care. In 2017, Jatheon designed Jatheon CTRL ‒ a social media, mobile and IM archiving add-on that smoothly integrates with the company’s proprietary email archiving software. In 2018, the company launched Jatheon Cloud – the next-generation cloud email archiving solution best suitable for small and medium-sized organizations. In 2019, Jatheon launched Jatheon Archive, an email archiving and management mobile app that supports both Jatheon cCore and Jatheon Cloud.