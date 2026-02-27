Jatheon Introduces AI-Powered Compliance Dashboard

Jatheon AI Dashboard

Jatheon announced its AI-powered compliance dashboard in Jatheon Cloud, enhancing visibility into AI insights and core governance metrics.

Our AI dashboard provides organizations with clear visibility into how AI is being used, what insights it is generating, and how it supports regulatory readiness.” — Marko Dinic

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designed for compliance officers and account administrators, the new dashboard provides real-time oversight of organizational data activity while introducing dedicated AI analytics that increase transparency and control over automated compliance processes.

At the core of the new release are AI-driven widgets that surface actionable insights across archived communications. Together with other stats, the dashboard displays sentiment analysis trends and provides automated email classification statistics on newsletters, out-of-office, and bounce messages. These capabilities help compliance teams assess communication patterns quickly and focus on relevant content.

The dashboard also features analytics related to Jatheon’s AI assistant, Liya, offering visibility into user interactions such as summaries requested, questions asked, and engagement with email, social media, and file attachments. A dedicated feedback component tracks positive and negative AI responses, supporting greater accountability and continuous improvement of AI-assisted workflows.

Users can toggle between viewing overall system metrics or AI-specific statistics. The dashboard further supports customizable layouts, allowing administrators to configure and reorder widgets based on their priorities, with preferences saved at the individual user level.

“As AI becomes increasingly integrated into compliance workflows, transparency and oversight are critical,” said Marko Dinic, CEO of Jatheon. “Our AI dashboard provides organizations with clear visibility into how AI is being used, what insights it is generating, and how it supports regulatory readiness. It’s about empowering compliance teams with intelligent, centralized control.”

Beyond AI analytics, the dashboard consolidates key compliance indicators, including export activity, redaction statistics, storage distribution across data connectors, user roles, search trends, and tag usage. This unified approach ensures that AI insights are presented alongside traditional governance metrics for a comprehensive view of compliance posture.

To support executive reporting and internal audits, users can export a snapshot of the dashboard for documentation and review.

Visit www.jatheon.com for more information or to book a demo of Jatheon Cloud.

ABOUT JATHEON

Since 2004, Jatheon has relentlessly focused on delivering all-in-one data archiving solutions that support the widest array of use cases, communication channels and deployment options. Our solutions mitigate risk, save costs and improve visibility with advanced data retention, search, ediscovery, and supervision capabilities, all backed by world-class support. With analyst validation from Gartner®, Radicati and InfoTech, Jatheon achieves 100% customer retention and is consistently ranked among the highest recommended archive solutions on the market.

Jatheon is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and serves clients worldwide through a wide network of global business partners. For more information, please visit www.jatheon.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.