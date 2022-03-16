Country Group Holdings rolls out Pi Securities – Its new digital image for Country Group Securities
The name change aligns with our overall business direction of making the latest financial products and technologies (‘FinTech’) from around the world easily accessible to the Thai retail market.”BANGKOK, THAILAND, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Country Group Securities (CGS) has been rebranded as Pi Securities to reflect the company’s commitment to its new and proprietary digital platform “Pi” application, which was released on 01 March 2022.
“The name change aligns with our overall business direction of making the latest financial products and technologies (‘FinTech’) from around the world easily accessible to the Thai retail market,” said Mr. Tommy Taechaubol, Chief Executive Officer of parent company — Country Group Holdings Public Company Limited (CGH).
“The company organized its entire business around Pi to realize its vision of levelling the playing field for retail investors and empowering new generations of traders and wealth builders,” Mr. Taechaubol also said.
According to him, “the overhaul of technology infrastructure by its subsidiary Country Group Securities (CGS) and the launch of CGS’s new digital platform, were the outcome of a prior strategic review and funded by the company’s improved profitability performance”.
The “Pi” application has been designed from the ground up to match the fast-moving modern lifestyle and offers clients real-time trading in local equities, global equities, derivatives, mutual funds, and bonds within a single application with an interchangeable wallet system, alongside global financial news, market prices, research and analytics.
Mr. Taechaubol revealed that the company has been developing Pi for over a year in collaboration with leading multi-national technology partners and expects the platform to lead the market in terms of user experience and convenience, with the widest range of products available to trade and invest. Pi welcomes both expert and beginner traders.
After the launch, a comprehensive roadmap of feature updates and ecosystem partnerships has been put in place to ensure that Pi continues to expand its functionality and product range. The application is built on state-of-the-art APIs and cloud infrastructure for maximum scalability and to serve as a gateway into the wider FinTech ecosystem.
“Country Group Holdings is proud of how our teams are executing on the Pi vision. The market is ready for a solution that puts its users front and center. Trading and investment are a way of life for many of our clients, and we designed Pi from day one to be a true companion to that lifestyle”, said Mr. Taechaubol.
Mr. Bernard Pouliot, Chairman and Executive Director of Global Alliance Partners (GAP) congratulated Mr. Taechaubol and his group. “This innovative milestone on the part of Country Group also unfolds the pathway into the FinTech ecosystem for GAP,” he said.
CGH had previously announced the establishment of a 500-million-baht capital commitment to Pi Ventures, an early-stage investment vehicle aimed at investing in companies and projects with potential to develop into Pi ecosystem partners.
In addition, CGH last year bought 25% of Cryptomind Group, a leading digital marketing, advisory and asset management business, and was the first to obtain a digital asset advisory and digital asset fund management license.
ADDITIONAL NOTES:
About Global Alliance Partners (GAP)
Global Alliance Partners is a network organization of international-minded financial partners focusing on the capital midmarket. GAP provides its client base with local service and expertise, coupled with international reach and access in private equity, corporate fund raising, stock broking, and fund management. Global Alliance Partners bridges the gap between investment opportunities in the leading, emerging, or frontier markets, and the key sources of investment risk capital. It was established in October 2008 and has its Central Coordinating Office in Hong Kong SAR.
About Country Group Holdings (CGH)
Country Group Holdings Public Company Limited (CGH) is an investment holding company listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) that makes long term investments across multiple sectors. It focuses on the acquisition of controlling stakes in established businesses that can be improved by implementing our management expertise and drawing from the group ecosystem. To date, it has investments in Country Group Securities PCL (CGS), MFC Asset Management PCL (MFC), Bound and Beyond PCL (BEYOND), Country Group Development Development PCL (CGD), and Cryptomind Group Holdings.
About Country Group Securities (CGS)
Country Group Securities (CGS) is a diversified securities company and principal subsidiary of CGH. The company has a long history of serving high-net-worth and retail clients in Thailand and navigated multiple technology transitions, having divested of its physical branch network and focused on new asset classes and channels. The company delivered a 36% compound annual growth in revenues and 39% growth in client count in recent years and is ranked number two in market share of TFEX derivatives volume in Thailand, as well as being recognized as the “Best TFEX agent” by the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) for the last three years consecutively.
About Mr. Tommy Taechaubol
Tommy Taechaubol has been the CEO of Country Group Holdings PCL since in 2015. His career first began at MFC Asset Management PCL in the property department in 2010, moving on to become the head of the Business Development Division in 2012, overseeing the property, infrastructure, and private equity departments. He oversaw the restructure of Country Group Securities business in 2015 which subsequently led to a period of outpaced growth for the company. He oversaw the acquisition and restructure of Padaeng Industries PCL into a hospitality company branded Bound and Beyond PCL, and led the acquisition of the Four Seasons Hotel and Capella Hotel Bangkok. Mr Taechaubol holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce and another in law from the University of New South Wales, Australia, and a masters degree in Master of Business Administration - Finance from The Sasin Graduate Institute of Business Administration.
