IWS FinTech Expand Security Token Offering (STO) Services into Different Milestones
EINPresswire.com/ -- IWS FinTech, an award winning and fast-growing start-up specialising in disruptive technologies such as blockchain and fintech, recently expanded one of their services into different milestones, demonstrating their commitment to innovation.
Security Token Offerings (STOs) are a new approach for start-ups and established businesses to raise funding. They are more secure than traditional initial coin offerings (ICOs) due to lower costs, improved security, more liquidity, and are more transparent. STOs also simplify management and digitalize assets.
The Security Token Offering services will be segmented into five distinct phases over the duration of the project to make their services efficient and simplified for their clients.
The first stage starts with an accurate definition of the scope, followed by the development of a customised proposal tailored to the organisation's specific objectives. The project's comprehensive financial model, as well as the token types and functionality, will be established in the second phase. The token structure, token economics, and overall strategy will be proposed in the third phase, which will be aligned to the organisation's objectives. The final two phases will comprise the compilation of collaterals, the finalisation of crucial legal and regulatory procedures, and the selection of technology for the project.
Chief Digital Officer of IWS FinTech, Danny Christ, said: “As the security token industry matures, the need for qualified advisors becomes increasingly critical. Only those with a thorough understanding and well-versed in the regulatory and legal aspects of security tokens, as well as the cryptocurrency markets, can provide their clients with the best advice possible.”. IWS FinTech offer a full suite of consultancy services for start-ups and established companies looking to raise funds via Security Tokens Offerings.
The security token industry is booming and is projected to be worth trillions in the coming year. If you are considering developing a security token but are not sure where to begin? Contact IWS FinTech for a free consultation that will guide you through the process and provide you with the resources and expertise you need.
About IWS FINTECH
IWS FinTech focuses on next-generation technologies that will influence lives in the next decade. By collaborating with the world’s leading corporations through co-development and co-creation to support start-ups and SMEs, it seeks to introduce solutions that will facilitate business operations in the digital age and help organisations achieve sustained business growth with access to innovative technologies. From blockchain initiatives that allow the digitalisation of business assets to the formulation of solutions that empower companies to tackle technological and organisational challenges, IWS FinTech provides businesses with opportunities to improve productivity, performances and efficiency.
