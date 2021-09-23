Aqua Digital Rising Founder Yasin Sebastian Qureshi Joins IWS FinTech as an Advisor
EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneur and investor Yasin Sebastian Qureshi, is the latest to join IWS FinTech’s board of advisors. The Founder and Head of Strategy at Aqua Digital Rising brings with him extensive knowledge of the fintech industry and will assist IWS FinTech in introducing next-generation technologies to support the growth of businesses.
With experience and investments in the fintech, biotech and media sectors that span 20 years, Yasin will look to leverage both his industry and business insights to assist the fast-growing start-up in bringing blockchain and fintech solutions to market. Currently, he leads Aqua Digital Rising, the first company to harness Big Data, AI, algorithms, mathematics, and analytics to create real-time indices on human beings.
“I’m looking forward to working with the team at IWS FinTech and finding ways to move businesses further along their journey towards digital growth. There’s so much more that businesses can do with the help of innovative solutions, be it with blockchain initiatives or fintech products,” said Yasin.
In the first half of 2020, firms generated $25.6 billion in global investments, although investments in Asia saw a drop of 69% due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But the fintech space remains a hotbed for innovation, with increasing resources being channelled into growing new technology capabilities and advancing businesses’ tech-driven strategies.
Said Danny Christ, Chief Digital Officer at IWS FinTech: “Yasin’s business and investment savvy, rich industry experience and innovative spirit will help spur new opportunities for the team and the business we serve. We are thrilled to have him as part of the family, and to be charting new growth in the fintech space together.
About IWS FinTech
IWS FinTech focuses on next-generation technologies that will influence lives in the next decade. By collaborating with the world’s leading corporations through co-development and co-creation to support start-ups and SMEs, it seeks to introduce solutions that will facilitate business operations in the digital age and help organisations achieve sustained business growth via access to innovative technologies. From blockchain initiatives that expedite the digitalisation of business assets to the formulation of solutions that empower companies to tackle technological and organisational challenges, IWS FinTech provides businesses with opportunities to improve productivity, performances, and efficiency.
Admin IWSFinTech
With experience and investments in the fintech, biotech and media sectors that span 20 years, Yasin will look to leverage both his industry and business insights to assist the fast-growing start-up in bringing blockchain and fintech solutions to market. Currently, he leads Aqua Digital Rising, the first company to harness Big Data, AI, algorithms, mathematics, and analytics to create real-time indices on human beings.
“I’m looking forward to working with the team at IWS FinTech and finding ways to move businesses further along their journey towards digital growth. There’s so much more that businesses can do with the help of innovative solutions, be it with blockchain initiatives or fintech products,” said Yasin.
In the first half of 2020, firms generated $25.6 billion in global investments, although investments in Asia saw a drop of 69% due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But the fintech space remains a hotbed for innovation, with increasing resources being channelled into growing new technology capabilities and advancing businesses’ tech-driven strategies.
Said Danny Christ, Chief Digital Officer at IWS FinTech: “Yasin’s business and investment savvy, rich industry experience and innovative spirit will help spur new opportunities for the team and the business we serve. We are thrilled to have him as part of the family, and to be charting new growth in the fintech space together.
About IWS FinTech
IWS FinTech focuses on next-generation technologies that will influence lives in the next decade. By collaborating with the world’s leading corporations through co-development and co-creation to support start-ups and SMEs, it seeks to introduce solutions that will facilitate business operations in the digital age and help organisations achieve sustained business growth via access to innovative technologies. From blockchain initiatives that expedite the digitalisation of business assets to the formulation of solutions that empower companies to tackle technological and organisational challenges, IWS FinTech provides businesses with opportunities to improve productivity, performances, and efficiency.
Admin IWSFinTech
IWS FinTech
+65 6816 1197
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn