Premium Seed & Foliage Coating , Specialty Coffee with Expanding Product Lines: Megola, Inc. (Stock Symbol: MGON)

We will offer our coffee lines on our eCommerce site with other distribution networks & we will start a pilot project with a large Canadian marijuana grower for the Proteksol Seed coating shortly"
— MGON CEO Robert Gardiner
Manufacturer and Marketer for Diverse Line of Premium CBD Products.
New Acquisition of Specialty Coffee Product Line and Related Products.
Products to Help Fight the Covid Virus Problem & Boost Mental Health.
Company Focus on Growth Through Acquisitions, Sales.
E-commerce Division with Dedicated Website under Balanced2Day Brand.
Balanced2Day Brand Designed for Athletes & People with Active Lifestyles.
Multiple Product Lines Including Pain Relief and Pet Care Products.
Megola, Inc. (OTC: MGON) is a Consortium Group of health technologies and an expanding consumer service company. Through product and technology acquisitions MGON has grown to have its own E-commerce Branding Division, Service Department, Licensing Division, Franchise Division all maintaining the MGON diverse manufactured product portfolios which allows the company to integrate into several vertical sales markets worldwide. MGON markets Premium CBD wellness products under its brand name of Balanced2Day.
• MGON Confirms Acquisitions for its Specialty Coffee Product Lines
On March 14th MGON announced its acquisition of two new product lines. These include a Specialty Coffee line and also Sio2 Proteksol for Seed & Foliage Coating. MGON also reported that even larger deals would be forthcoming.
"These are just the start of our acquisitions as the company is in the final stages of negotiations for several other product line offerings from Medesol LLC and others," states MGON CEO Robert Gardiner. ‘We will start to offer our coffee lines on our eCommerce site along with other distribution networks and we will start a pilot project with a large Canadian marijuana grower for the Proteksol Seed coating shortly", continues Gardiner.
On February 22 MGON entered into a Purchase and Sale of Business Assets Contract with RBG Wholesale, in which MGON has agreed to purchase certain Specialty Coffee product lines, branding label and supply agreements, for the purchase price of Fifteen Thousand Dollars ($15,000), payable as follows: (1) fifteen thousand (15,000) shares of MGON Series F Preferred Stock, valued at $1.00 per share.
PRODUCT LINES:
Health and Wellness coffee
* Weight Loss Coffee – increases metabolism through a thermogenic boost helping to burn calories and convert fatty acids and glucose into energy inhibiting the production of fat tissue and increasing energy. Infused with Hoodia Gordoni and Garcinia Chromium Picolinate
* Immune Boost Coffee – enhances overall vitality, immune and nervous system, increases antibody production, helps restore health and fight bacteria, boost polysaccharides and polyphenols. Infused with Black Samson Echinacea, Chinese Astralagus, Reich, and Chealated Zinc.
* Sensuality Tonic Blend – increases libido in both women and men, helps sustain balanced levels of progesterone and testosterone and stimulates the nervous system. Infused with Maca, Damiana and Horny Goat Weed.
* Tranquility Blend – achieves anti-stress effect through reducing muscle tension and anxiety. Also improves concentration, enhances overall mood and eases pain by reducing the negative trigger endorphins which stimulates secretion of serotonin. Infused with Gaba Ashwagandha and Griffonia
* Energy Blend – increases energy, focus and awareness, includes antioxidants that invigorate the body and contains minerals, vitamins, proteins, fibers and essential fatty acids. Infused with Guarana, Acai, Gogi and Chocolate.
Apart from health benefits, the above Health and Wellness Coffee Lines are produced using Green manufacturing process and strictly following 100% Biodegradable packaging guidelines. All coffees are Fair Trade and certified Organic infused with 100% natural extracts with bio-altering properties, caffeine being used as a delivery method.
* CBD-infused Coffee
Coffee infused with CBD produces anti-stress effect as well as reduces aches and pains at the same time helping the user feel alert, calm and focused. Can have three levels of strength – intro, regular and maximum.
Product is manufactured using 100% Specialty grade coffee beans and organically grown hemp extracts.
Coffee is roasted and infused in an FDA registered facility in compliance with industry-standard good
manufacturing practices (GMP).
Can come in forms of whole bean, roast and ground, K-cup and Nespresso compatible pods.
For more information on Megola brands http://megolacorp.com
For more information on Balanced2Day: Balanced2Day.com
For more information on The Stink Genie: GenieBrands.com
Previously MGON announced upcoming additional product lines of NEXT GENERATION Antimicrobials including a 90-day Surface/Air Protection, a non-alcohol, non-benzalkonium based 24-hour Hand Purifier, development of a CBD gum line, infused CBD alcohol spirits line, additional CBD tinctures, creams, and edibles for our Balanced2Day brand line.
MGON Inc. has never lost sight of these commitments to these Health and Wellness product lines. These will be acquired, further developed and added to MGON Brand lines for retail and also introduced to partnerships for distribution and licensing.
Among other major goals that will set the course for the company, management has been in discussions for obtaining and renewal of past product lines from MGON. These lines consist of Fire Inhibitors and Antimicrobials for treated wood products (formerly known as RedShield), Fire-Gel for lithium batteries, an Organic Bedbug/Dustmite/Antimicrobial 90-day blend and other fire related products that management intends to mention in future news releases.
Also, regarding the MGON share structure CEO Robert Gardiner stated, “We were able to reduce our outstanding common shares by 19,500,000 and I am currently investigating with our corporate team of past issuances of our common stock. Since bringing the company back in good standing we have determined that some previous managements may have issued stock that might not have been valid, so I owe it to our shareholders to review the history of the company as we move it forward. Currently there is over 20 million more common shares in certificate form that are being reviewed to cancel with proper legal procedures.”
OS reduced from 254,595,060 to 235,095,060
• MGON Product Lines Help Combat COVID-19 and Boost Mental Health
On August 19th MGON announced product lines to help combat the impact of the Covid -19 pandemic. MGON offers both a portable multi-purpose ozone generator for Surface Disinfecting/Deodorizing/Sanitizing and Air Quality control and a CBD product line " Balanced2Day (B2D)" for Health and Wellness that can help alleviate potential long-term effects of Covid-19 infection.
The MGON Stink Genie and Balanced2Day CBD extracts offer consumers opportunities to stay safe and achieve mental wellness. MGON brands are designed to reduce the risk of contracting Covid-19 through disinfecting solutions and to improve mental health of consumers by offering the wellness benefits of CBD during their recovery. These MGON products are available now at GenieBrands.com and Balanced2Day.com ."
CBD and COVID-19
In recent months, several CBD-focused companies have begun studies to determine if CBDs can be used to treat symptoms of COVID-19, which has infected nearly 21M worldwide. In the last two months alone:
• A study by Augusta University (GA) have completed animal studies suggesting CBDs could provide positive results for acute respiratory distress syndrome 1
• A preclinical study by the University of Lethbridge in Alberta, Canada indicates a number of CBD strains could impact COVID-19 infections 2
• The University of Nebraska and Texas Biomedical Research Institute have stated CBDs could treat lung infections in COVID-19 patients 3
• The University of Maryland School of Medicine has established a lab specifically to study the effect of CBDs on COVID-19 as an anti-inflammatory 4
OZONE and COVID-19
National Ozone Association (NOAI) released:
On March 12, 2020, the National Ozone Association (NOAI) released the following statement regarding ozone as an agent for killing the current strain of coronavirus: "[O]zone has been proven to kill numerous types of viruses. This includes previous versions of the coronavirus. Admittedly, treating the COVID-19 is yet to be proven for nearly every sanitizing product on the market. So, we are relying on the several past versions of SARS, Bird Flu, and MERS to support the belief that previous sanitizing methods will also sanitize the COVID-19 virus. … Unlike treating mold, pest, or heavy odors; killing pathogens does not require a strong dose of ozone. Treatments of about an hour or two should be enough to kill bacteria and viruses on surfaces." 5
NOAI advises that "short ozone treatments are therefore easy to apply. Set the timer for an hour and spend a little time outside the house or building. Combine routine ozone treatments with proper cleaning and sanitizing already in place, handwashing, and controlling infection hotspots for maximum effect. " 5
The Stink Genie from MGON is a portable, multi-purpose product that compliments existing disinfectant protocols with the help of ozone, is made in the United States and is simple to use only requiring the user to: Plug In, Set Timer, Walk Away
1 Augusta University - CBD may help avert lung destruction in COVID-19
2 Preclinical study by the University of Lethbridge in Alberta - CBD strains could impact COVID-19 infections
3 University of Nebraska and Texas Biomedical Research Institute - CBDs could treat lung infections in COVID-19 patients
4 University of Maryland School of Medicine - Effect of CBDs on COVID-19 as an anti-inflammatory
5 National Ozone Association https://noai.org/node/611
• MGON Expands Premium Hemp Extract Product Line with Superior CBD at Affordable Prices
On March 10th MGON entered the multi-billion dollar CBD Industry with its Premium Hemp Extract products under the brand name Balanced2Day (B2D). The CBD market is maturing as people are becoming aware and educated about the significant health benefits of CBD products.
The MGON line includes:
* Oral Drops (Tincture) - Human Wellness
MGON Hemp Oral Drop tinctures are popular options for providing CBD sublingually. These tinctures are formulated with the highest quality broad spectrum hemp oil blended with hemp seed & MCT (coconut derivative) and available in a wide variety of standard & specialty flavors.
* Gummies
MGON flavored Gummies are a popular option for providing CBD to the diet. These Gummies are formulated with the highest quality hemp oil blended with hemp seed & MCT (coconut derivative) and available in a wide variety of standard & specialty flavors.
* Polar Freeze Muscle Gel
MGON CBD-infused Polar Freeze Muscle Gel consists of an all-natural formula that does not contain harsh or toxic chemicals. The MGON proprietary formula is made with only the highest quality all-natural ingredients. This unique cooling menthol formula delivers fast acting, long lasting and deep penetrating relief for sore muscles, backaches and sore joints.
* Relief Salve Protection
MGON CBD-infused Relief Salve Protection consists of an all-natural formula that does not contain harsh or toxic chemicals. The MGON proprietary formula is made with only the highest quality all-natural ingredients that provide quick, targeted relief to areas affected by muscle and joint strain, inflammation, and sprains. Combining key essential oils, this moisturizing salve is an all-natural way to relieve everyday discomfort.
* Cooling Relief Cream
MGON CBD-Infused Cooling cream Blasts your skin with a cooling and hydrating feeling. Ideal after long days and for bodies of any age. Rub in a little to deliver a powerful cooling sensation with this specially formulated cooling cream. The menthol and CBD combine to give an amazing relief to wherever your body needs it.
* Lavender Moisturizing Relief Lotion
MGON CBD-infused Lavender Moisturizing Relief Lotion consists of an all-natural formula that does not contain harsh or toxic chemicals. The MGON proprietary formula is made with only the highest quality all-natural ingredients. These ingredients have been formulated to work together to soothe skin irritation while being gentle enough for daily moisturizing regiments of hands, feet and body alike.
* Pet Oral Drops & Pet Food Topper Spray
All mammals, birds, and reptiles have an endocannabinoid system with an ability to assimilate the Pet Tincture to help achieve homeostasis. MGON Pet Hemp Oral Drop tinctures are popular options for providing CBD to dogs, cats, birds, rodents & reptiles either directly orally, or on food. They are formulated with the highest quality broad spectrum hemp oil blended with hemp seed & MCT (coconut derivative).
* Pet Treats (for dogs)
All dogs have an endocannabinoid system with an ability to assimilate the Pet Treat to help achieve homeostasis. MGON Pet Treats are a popular option for providing CBD orally to dogs. They are formulated with the highest quality broad spectrum hemp oil blended with hemp seed & MCT (coconut derivative) and other all-natural ingredients.
• The MGON Balanced2Day Brand
The MGON Balanced2Day brand was built on the belief that the road to recovery begins with natural solutions, and we proudly stand behind the healing powers of hemp. The MGON mission is to optimize everyday performance and challenge individuals to rethink the healing process by creating products that promote wellness, balance and recovery.
Balanced2Day is an expanding E-commerce CBD brand designed for athletes and individuals leading active lifestyles. Every bottle of Balanced2Day is pesticide-free, chemical-free, preservative-free, and THC-free and legal in all 50 states. Grown and extracted in the USA, our quality CBD is fully compliant under the Kentucky Department of Agricultural Industrial Hemp Pilot Program.
The CBD Market
Cannabidiol (CBD) Market size exceeded USD 2.8 billion in 2019 and is set to grow at around 52.7% CAGR between 2020 and 2026. Cannabidiol is a compound found in hemp plants which is being utilized due to its therapeutic properties in humans.
For more information on the MGON CBD line visit: www.balanced2day.com
Megola, Inc. (OTC: MGON) visit: www.megolacorp.com
