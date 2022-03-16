Premium Seed & Foliage Coating , Specialty Coffee with Expanding Product Lines: Megola, Inc. (Stock Symbol: MGON)

Share This Article

News Provided By

MGON LOGO MGON Brands MGON Brands 2 About MGON MGON Consortium

Premium Seed & Foliage Coating, Covid-Fighting Health Technologies and Specialty Coffee with Expanding Product Lines: Megola, Inc. (Stock Symbol: MGON)

Megola, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGON)

We will offer our coffee lines on our eCommerce site with other distribution networks & we will start a pilot project with a large Canadian marijuana grower for the Proteksol Seed coating shortly” — MGON CEO Robert Gardiner