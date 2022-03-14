The ICC Approves Rail Crossing Improvements Near Elgin

Springfield, IL, ILLINOIS, March 14 - The Illinois Commerce Commission on Thursday granted approval of a Stipulated Agreement authorizing the use of Grade Crossing Protection Funds to fund the removal and reconstruction of the existing Coombs Road (AAR/DOT #372252C, railroad milepost 42.40) highway over rail grade separation structure of the Dakota, Minnesota & Eastern Railroad Corporation near Elgin in Kane County.

The project includes the removal of the existing Coombs Road highway-rail grade separation structure, and construction of a new three span vehicular overpass structure consisting of steel wide flange beams with reinforced concrete slab and concrete parapets to carry Coombs Road over the DM&E's track.

The estimated total cost is $3,159,041. Staff recommends that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to pay 60% of the cost, not to exceed $1,895,425. The Elgin Township Road District is responsible for any costs which exceeds GCPF and costs required to maintain the structure.

"Keeping pedestrians, motorists and rail employees safe near and around railroad tracks is a top priority for the ICC. The allocation of Grade Crossing Protection Funds enables important rail safety projects like these to move forward, and that's a win for everyone who uses the crossings," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.

All work is to be completed by December 31, 2023.

To read Stipulated Agreement in Docket No. T22-0020 click here.

ABOUT THE STATE OF ILLINOIS GRADE CROSSING PROTECTION FUND (GCPF) In 1955, the State of Illinois passed legislation creating the GCPF. Since then, Illinois has strengthened its commitment to public highway-rail safety by increasing funding towards project such as the closure and consolidation of existing public crossings, installation of new warning systems, highway approach improvements, upgrades to existing warning devices and interconnection to nearby traffic signals, construction/reconstruction of grade separation structures and the construction of pedestrian grade separations. The Commission administers the GCPF, which is funded by motor fuel tax money designated for rail safety improvements. The General Assembly appropriates $42 million annually for the GCPF. For more information and to see the ICC's annual Crossing Safety Improvement Program, click here.