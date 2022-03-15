Employment Screening Services Market Size is Expected to Reach $9.92 Billion by 2028

Employment Screening Services

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The screening of employees helps in preserving the safety & security of the firm and helps employers authenticate individuals before employing them in their organizations. Employment screening refers to a process where the employer verifies the behavior as well as screens candidates for drugs. The main purpose of employment screening is to eliminate the need to interview large number of unsuitable candidate and increase the effectiveness of the employment process. Employment screening services assure employers that the details provided by the individual are accurate, and the experience & qualifications mentioned in the resume are justified.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Employment Screening Services Market by Service (Criminal Background Checks, Education & Employment Verification, Credit History Checks, Drug & Health Screening, and Others) and Application (Healthcare, IT/Technology/Media, Financial Services, Staffing, Retail, Industrial, Travel/Hospitality, Government/ Education, Transportation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,” the global employment screening services market size was valued at $4,957 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $9917 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global Employment Screening Services Market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the Employment Screening Services Market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

Top 10 leading companies in the global Employment Screening Services Market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and Employment Screening Services Market products and services.

The key players operating in the global Employment Screening Services Market industry include ADP LLC, Capita PLC, CareerBuilder LLC, Experian, First Advantage, HireRight LLC, Insperity, Paychex, Inc., Paycor, Inc., REED, and Sterling.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of Employment Screening Services Market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

Key Benefits from this Research Report:

• The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Employment Screening Services Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2028 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

• Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

• The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

• The market report also provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Employment Screening Services Market

The report presents in-depth insights into each of the leading Employment Screening Services Market end user verticals along with annual forecasts to 2028. The report provides revenue forecast with sales, and sales growth rate of the global Employment Screening Services Market. The forecasts are also provided with respect to the product, application, and regional segments of the market. The forecasts are issued to understand the future outlook and prospects of the industry.

The market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the market in each regional market covering provinces such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Highlights of the Report:

• Competitive landscape of the Employment Screening Services Market

• Revenue generated by each segment of the Employment Screening Services Market by 2028.

• Factors expected to drive and create new opportunities in the Employment Screening Services Market

• Strategies to gain sustainable growth of the market.

• Region that would create lucrative business opportunities during the forecast period.

• Top impacting factors of the Employment Screening Services Market

