M-50 ramp to northbound US-127, US-127 BR/M-50 closed during US-127 bridge demolition in Jackson beginning Tuesday

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close the M-50 ramp to northbound US-127 and northbound US-127 Business Route (BR)/M-50 during demolition of the US-127 bridge over US-127 BR and the Norfolk Southern Railroad.

County: Jackson

Highways: US-127 M-50

Closest city: Jackson

Start date: 7 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Completion date: 6 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022

Traffic restrictions: The ramp will be closed.

Safety benefit: Performing regular maintenance on bridges helps improve and extend the service life of these structures. Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.

