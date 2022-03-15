John from Franklin Lakes Chamber Buys Coffee/Tea to Those that Talk to him About the Chamber

John C. Morley Serial Entrepreneur

FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ, USA, March 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mr. John C. Morley Serial Entrepreneur and Franklin Lakes Chamber President will be at Deli Mart, 809 Franklin Ave, Franklin Lakes, NJ this Thursday to buy you a beverage to top off your Saint Patrick's Day Morning. The Franklin Lakes Chamber wants to share what they are all about, their next upcoming events and even the benefits of becoming a chamber member. Did you know the Franklin Lakes Chamber of Commerce is a True 501 (c)(3) Organization. He will be there from 7AM to 9:30AM looking to meet all of the many great people that live and work in Franklin Lakes, Oakland, Wyckoff and other nearby towns. His passion is in helping and hopes to find others that will support the mission to Build Unity in our Community™. If you have not met John already then stop by and learn how making the choice to join a chamber may not only boost your credibility within the community but also connect you to resources he has that may just improve you business.Step 1) Stop by Deli MartStep 2) Spend a Few Minutes Learning about The Franklin Lakes ChamberStep 3) John gives you a Ticket to get your FREE Coffee/TeaSome people join a chamber because they just want billboard advertising but it's important to invest consistent time to learn about others.When was the last time someone gave you a cup of coffee in the morning?What Chamber do you know that is building a float a celebrate the history of their great town.This Weeks Coffee/Tea Break is being sponsored courtesy of Deli Mart and Neighborhood Publications in Franklin Lakes, NJ. The beverages are always hot, the staff is friendly and these few moments might just connect you to resources that could help your business and support their great cause.Did you know The Chamber's next Event is and Axe Throw and Eats Networking Event on March 22, 2022 from 6:30PM-8:30PM. John, looks forward to getting to know you and sharing many of the upcoming chamber's plans.

