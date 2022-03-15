Repair, Restore, and Recover from Water & Flood Damage with the Experts at Compleat Restorations
EPHRATA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Water or flood related incidents can happen at any time and threaten to cause catastrophic property damage if not treated quickly and by a professional. Compleat Restorations has you and your property covered with their proven technique for water damage restoration: including Water Damage Inspection, Water Extraction, Monitored Drying, and the Restoration of tarnished household belongings.
Whether it’s due to an appliance failure, a roof leak, plumbing malfunction, or other unforeseen circumstance, the damage to your property can upend your life. With over 40 years of experience in water damage restoration, Compleat Restorations will restore your home to its pre-loss condition so you can get back to living.
“My basement recently flooded. I had about 4 inches of water. I was contacted by the folks over at Compleat Restorations almost immediately after putting in my claim. Within a couple of days, my basement was totally dry. I have nothing but gratitude for those guys.”
About Compleat Restorations
Cliff Ellis started Compleat Restorations in 1978 as a one-man operation specializing in cleaning chimneys, residential and commercial properties, and performing restoration services on insurance claims. Over the years, the company’s service offerings have expanded exponentially to meet the growing needs of its customers and keep pace with a rapidly changing industry. Now Compleat Restorations has the leading technology, techniques, expertise, experience, and dedication to meet any client’s needs. Contact them today to learn more about their professional water damage restoration services.
Cliff Ellis
Compleat Restorations
+1 717-738-2121
info@compleatrestorations.com
