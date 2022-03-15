"Just Say Gay" Artwear Fashion Designer Christian Cruz Makes A Political Statement With New Fashion Line, CX2D
The voice of the LGBTQ+ community will not be silenced”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The future of artwear fashion is here, and its name is Christian Cruz!
— Christian Cruz
Debuting the new fashion line, CX2D, at the sold-out A La Carta Fashion Show in Kissimmee, Florida, on Saturday, March 12, 2022, Cruz made a bold statement with a new ready-to-wear piece entitled, "Just Say Gay."
Pushing cultural and political boundaries, "Just Say Gay" defies the Florida State Legislature bill, better known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill passed on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The bill – "Parental Rights in Education" (HB1577) prohibits public school teachers from "instruction" regarding sexual orientation and gender identity in students' kindergarten through third grade.
"Although the lines of "instruction" and "discussion" are blurred," Cruz says, children, young adults, and people of all ages should feel comfortable asking essential life questions to those they trust. The voice of the LGBTQ+ community will not be silenced."
Limited "Just Say Gay" pieces available today on https://www.cx2d.com 15% Off Promo Code: LOVE15
Follow CX2D - Instagram - @CX2D_Official / Christian Cruz @Christiancruzdesigner
Christian Cruz
CX2D
email us here