Look Great, Feel Great! New Art Wear Fashion Line CX2D Celebrates All Body Types

I want to celebrate all body types with my art wear and produce fashion with a positive message that everyone can look great and feel great at any size.”
— Christian Cruz
MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami Fashion Designer Christian Cruz launches a new signature clothing brand, "CX2D."

CX2D, art wear fashion for men, women, and gender non-binary, celebrates the physical body in all its forms and breaks down stereotypes that can hold us back from feeling and being truly ourselves.

Cruz, hailing from Colombia, has been referred to by Miami New Times as a "Risk-taker in men's fashion and swimwear" and "One of the five emerging designers to watch."

In a recent interview Cruz stated, "It's a known fact that only tall and skinny individuals are considered beautiful in the fashion industry. I want to celebrate all body types with my art wear and produce fashion with a positive message that everyone can look great and feel great at any size. As an artist, I want my legacy to be a creator of art and an advocate for inclusion while living the philosophy that your presence is unique and appreciated."

Stylish and a friend to the environment, CX2D is created and made-to-order for you, leaving no wasted material behind.

The CX2D brand will launch at the sold-out A la Carta Fashion show in Kissimmee, Florida, on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Shop limited pieces today on https://www.cx2d.com

Follow CX2D on instagram @CX2D_Official

Christian Cruz
CX2D
