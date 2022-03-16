Orbit Research Introduces the Orbit Speak Notetaker
The modern speech-based braille notetaker redefines convenience and affordabilityANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orbit Research announced the launch of the Orbit Speak braille notetaker today at the 37th Annual CSUN Conference on Technology for People with Disabilities. The Orbit Speak is equipped with features of a modern braille notetaker with a braille keyboard and synthesized speech output in a compact, pocket-sized device.
The Orbit Speak offers built-in note-taking and productivity applications including a book reader, file editor, calendar, address-book, calculator, clock and alarms. It can also connect to smartphones and computers and provides a convenient way to enter text in braille and control the device without having to use touch gestures.
Weighing less than eight ounces, the Orbit Speak is similar in size to modern smartphones, allowing it to fit comfortably in a pocket or purse. Despite its compact size, it provides an ergonomic Perkins-style braille keyboard, with high-quality scissors keys and includes a cursor keypad for navigation.
“The Orbit Speak is a perfect complement to the Orbit Reader family of braille displays and the Orbit Writer. It combines the compact form-factor of the Orbit Writer with the note-taker features of the Orbit Reader while adding high-quality speech output to offer the essential functions users expect from note-takers. The onboard Wi-Fi is a game-changer, enabling instant access to the vast variety of online services and information available on the internet.” said Dr. Gina Spagnoli, Orbit Research’s founder. “Our mission at Orbit is to bring innovative, high-performance products at affordable price points. The Orbit Speak brings a compelling combination of features, convenience, and affordability in a pocket-sized product that will appeal to users around the world. For students, it is a convenient note-taker in the classroom and for reading. The onboard braille translator enables them to do classwork and homework assignments and easily share them with teachers. For adults, it provides rapid access to professional and leisure reading, the ability to take notes in meetings or at home and a powerful set of productivity tools.” she added.
The Orbit Speak supports a wide range of languages and is designed for worldwide use. Popular file formats are supported for reading and editing. Hotkey combinations allow easy and rapid switching between apps and between standalone and connected modes, enabling a high degree of productivity.
The Orbit Speak connects to computers and smartphones over Bluetooth or USB, providing an instant, seamless connection to multiple devices simultaneously and allows switching between devices with a simple key combination. It is fully supported by the extensive ecosystem of screen-readers available for the Orbit Reader family of braille products and works out of the box with iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, Amazon Fire tablets, Chromebooks, and Windows, Mac and Linux computers. In connected mode, it can be used to read and send text messages and emails, browse the internet and social media channels, control all functions of the smartphone, tablet or computer, and operate all apps.
The Orbit Speak comes with a full-sized SD Card slot and includes a built-in speaker, headphone jack and a vibrator to provide haptic feedback for status indications. It is powered by a fast-charging lithium-ion battery, which is charged through the USB-C port. It can be attached to a lanyard or strap to provide convenient carrying options. A custom-designed carrying case is also available.
Orbit Research is accepting pre-orders now for the Orbit Speak. Visit www.orbitresearch.com/product/orbit-speak for more information and to place orders.
About Orbit Research:
Orbit Research develops and manufactures innovative and affordable products that enable an independent lifestyle for people who are blind or visually impaired. Founded with the mission to fulfill the urgent need for affordable assistive technology products, the company has introduced breakthrough products like the Orion family of accessible scientific and graphing calculators, the iBill Talking Banknote Identifier and the Orbit Reader family of refreshable braille displays that define the state-of-the-art in features, functionality, convenience and affordability. For more information, visit www.orbitresearch.com.
