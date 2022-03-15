Tetavi announces its new Advisory Board members including Maverick Carter, Blair Rich
Immersive content pioneer, Tetavi, has attracted technology, entertainment, and artistic industry leaders to its inaugural advisory board.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tetavi announces Maverick Carter and Blair Rich are joining Tetavi’s Advisory Board. Carter and Rich will bring their unique perspectives and years of experience in marketing, entertainment and content creation to join Tetavi in its next steps of expansion in strategic partnerships, content development and consumer outreach.
As CEO of The SpringHill Company, Maverick Carter has channeled his passionate curiosity and determination to uplift others into building brands that develop authentic, award-winning content – all with a common thread of empowering others. The SpringHill Company owns notable brands including athlete empowerment brand UNINTERRUPTED and its More Than movement and the trailblazing hit show for leading cultural conversations, The Shop.
“Tetavi has developed an incredible technology that will help shape the future of entertainment and enable content creators to produce more immersive content. I’m excited to help people experience a new way to tell their stories in the virtual world," says Carter.
Blair Rich is the President and Chief Business Officer, Commercial and Consumer Operations at Virgin Galactic. She previously served as President of Worldwide Marketing for both Warner Bros. Theatrical and Home Entertainment divisions, where she shaped some of the most iconic brands and films in the entertainment industry.
“Tetavi is uniquely positioned to empower creators to make the most dynamic, truly immersive content. Their innovative technology enables more meaningful connections between creators and their audiences, and will fuel creative expression across digital platforms, facilitating incredible access and engagement to Web3,” says Rich.
Tetavi’s current Advisory Board includes:
Eyal Gever is a renowned artist whose work sits at the fusion of art and technology using cutting-edge technology to create 3D-printed sculptures and light installations exploring and examining issues surrounding the human spirit, ecology, and global issues. In 2018 Eyal collaborated with NASA and Made In Space Inc. to create #Laugh, the first art sculpture ever produced in space when it was 3D-printed by a zero-gravity 3D-printer onboard the International Space Station.
Lee Solomon, a media investor who brings entertainment industry and partnership experience. Solomon currently serves on the board of directors of Yahoo!, Legendary Entertainment, and Cox Media and was previously a board member of EndemolShine and AMC movie theaters.
Diego Prilusky, founder of Intel Studios, a production powerhouse in the Los Angeles area, to drive innovation and adoption of volumetric video and establish new technologies and methodologies for filmmaking.
Tetavi’s CEO, Gilad Talmon, states about the creation of the Advisory Board, “As a creative technology company at the forefront of volumetric video innovation, expression, and collaboration, it was vital for us to create an advisory board of experts who have proven years of excellence in all of these areas. We are thrilled with the members who have joined and can’t wait to see how their expertise will elevate us in 2022 and beyond.”
About Tetavi
Tetavi powers infinite expression of your digital self through awe-inspiring immersive content for the virtual world.
Tetavi is an immersive content platform at the nexus of technology, entertainment and content creation that uses cutting-edge volumetric video technology and proprietary algorithms built on thousands of hours of machine learning to create the next generation of digital content and immersive experiences for the Metaverse and Web3.
Tetavi’s mission is to enable connection, self-expression, and creativity through photorealistic shareable digital content.
Tetavi currently operates studios worldwide, and is commercially active in the U.S., Europe, Middle East and APAC.
tetavi.com
