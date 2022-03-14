FutureDude Entertainment Inks Deal With Gunpowder & Sky For Sci-Fi Streamer DUST

Jeffrey Morris, Founder & CEO of FutureDude Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Production company FutureDude Entertainment helmed by writer, director and producer Jeffrey Morris, will be showcasing Parallel Man: Infinite Pursuit and Oceanus: Act One on Gunpowder & Sky’s subsidiary sci-fi streamer, DUST as part of their development deal. www.futuredude.com

The deal includes the showcase of the animated world-hopping adventure Parallel Man: Infinite Pursuit starring the talented voices of Ming-Na Wen (The Book of Boba Fett, Mulan), John Cho (Star Trek), and Lance Reddick (John Wick) on March 28th and the live-action underwater Oceanus: Act One on April 18th starring Sharif Atkins (Guardians of the Galaxy), Bruce Davison (X-Men), Megan Dodds (For All Mankind) and Malcolm McDowell (Star Trek: Generations) exclusively on DUST.

“FutureDude Entertainment is tremendously honored to premiere our groundbreaking shorts on DUST. These films are but a sneak peek into the varied and unique neo-classic universes we’ve been carefully crafting for fans of intelligent and thought-provoking sci-fi entertainment.” said Morris.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase the unique stories of Parallel Man and Oceanus. Exciting and fast-paced, both films immediately draw the viewer into their fascinating stories. Our DUST audience will no doubt be captivated by the sight of these amazing new worlds brought to life in incredible detail” said Asia Hayes, manager of programming at DUST.

Parallel Man: Infinite Pursuit is the story of Nick Morgan—a super soldier chased through the multiverse by commandos from a totalitarian regime. To escape, he jumps between parallel Earths including a polluted industrial hellscape; a planet where dinosaurs evolved into humanoids; and a fungal world populated by giant mushrooms.

Oceanus: Act One takes us to the year 2029 when an amazing breakthrough in whale/human communication is at a hand. Before the final experiment can be conducted, a marine biologist and her aquatic engineer husband are caught in a catastrophic global disaster that separates them from each other and their spectacular underwater city.

About FutureDude Entertainment

FutureDude Entertainment is a premier source for original and captivating, future-focused adventure stories that span genres, media, and generations. Founded in 2010 by writer, director, and production designer Jeffrey Morris, FutureDude is a production company that blends dazzling creativity with smart storytelling, His goal is to rekindle the human spirit inherent to great science fiction for a mass audience. By uniting story, science and imagination, FutureDude creates epic film and television entertainment for adventurous and inquisitive minds.

About Gunpowder & Sky

Launched in 2016 by Van Toffler and Floris Bauer, Gunpowder & Sky is an independent studio known for groundbreaking music, pop culture, and breakthrough docs and doc series. Van Toffler is the former CEO of Viacom Media Networks Music & Logo Group.

About DUST

DUST is the first premium sci-fi entertainment brand and channel that reaches fans across all platforms, giving voice to both emerging and established filmmakers. From timeless classics to cutting edge movies, series, short films and podcasts, DUST acquires, produces and distributes all types of content.

With more than 35M monthly uniques, DUST reaches viewers across multiple platforms including Apple, Amazon / IMDb TV, LG, Redbox, Roku, Samsung, Sinclair, Sling, Vizio, Xfinity and all major podcast platforms.

Parallel Man: Infinite Pursuit & Oceanus: Act One were produced by Jeffrey Morris and Anne Marie Gillen.

Jeffrey Morris is represented by Espada PR & Entertainment.