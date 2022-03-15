Margaret's the Couture Cleaners Official Sponsor Fashion Week El Paseo March 19-25, 2022.

El Paseo Fashion Week Featuring Designers Trina Turk, Aneka Brown, Michael Costello, Keanan Duffty, Christopher Bates, Edwin Oudshoorn and More 2022 Fashion Week

Celebrate 15 years of style, trends, and top designers worldwide who love to share their vision and art together with audiences from all walks of life.

Just a sprinkle of sequins will transform you...” — Fashion Week El Paseo

PALM DESERT, CA, USA, March 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bringing top designers worldwide who love to share their vision and art together with audiences from all walks of life. The seven days of runway shows will be held at The Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert, California.Celebrate 15 years of style, innovation, and trends at the West Coast's most significant consumer fashion show. Fashion Week El Paseo held on March 19-26, 2022, at The Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert.This world-class event provides an inspiring, immersive fashion experience and features cocktail receptions, trunk shows, celebrity meet-and-greets, and much more. Highlighting fashion trends and showcasing a who's-who of the country's top design talents (including some stars of tomorrow), Fashion Week El Paseo takes one of the world's most relatable art forms and brings it to you in style.Presenting the talents of renowned and emerging designers, many of whom have been featured on Bravo's Project Runway, this premier event showcases their newest collections in a state-of-the-art experience that both inspires and entertains with one of humankind's most accessible, expressive, and relatable art forms.Mark your calendars now, as you will not want to miss the glitz and glamour of the most famous fashion show on the West Coast. Fashion Week El Paseo™ 2022 presents runway shows featuring top couture designers, the El Paseo Runway show, FIDM/Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising graduating student collections, and Le Chien Couture, benefiting the Humane Society of the Desert. Daytime events include exciting trunk shows and more. It all unfolds in Palm Desert.Enjoy the sophistication and luxury of the desert as you indulge your inner fashionista at this premier, state-of-the-art experience that celebrates the newest collections of the industry's most prominent influencers and innovators.For more information, please visit www.fashionweekelpaseo.com About Margaret's the Couture Cleaner: Your garments are unique treasures that cannot easily be replaced. They deserve our experience, delicate cleaning solutions, hand cleaning, and detailed finishing. Margaret's confidently handles beaded and couture gowns from decades of experience working with red carpet dresses and royal wedding gowns. Margaret's the Couture Cleaners offers complimentary pick-up and delivery with our Valet Delivery Service throughout Southern California.We service homes, businesses, retail stores, bridal salons throughout San Diego and Orange Counties, and much of Los Angeles County, including Beverly Hills. In addition, our CleanByMail service is available Nationwide. www.margarets.com

Margaret's Couture Services