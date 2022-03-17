Must High-Tech Expo announces Advanced Connectivity/5G Day event to explore the Telecom industry Innovations in 2022
We organize Advanced Connectivity Day event to bring together players, from across the 5G ecosystem to explore technology trends and innovations.
“We have successfully organized 5 events in 2022, and our program “The Show Must Go On” will help the community to remain connected and active. Continuity is important in any B2B relationship.”PARIS, ÎLE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By 2026, 5G will be deployed in almost every region to boost connectivity performance, drive innovation, and unleash tremendous business opportunities by developing new consumer’s experiences and new industrial uses cases like advanced automation to tackle the metaverse, Industry 4.0 or deploy massively IoT in a Smart city. The combination of 5G with AI, VR/AR/XR will probably transform our digital experience and bring it to another level, and even change our way to learn and to behave as citizen. In countries with full 5G implementation, the first use of augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) technology applied in holographic communication tools could be within the next year.
In this conference, we would like to develop around the latest innovations making 5G and beyond (LPWA, hybrid networks) more performant and affordable, an outlook of the HW & SW roadmap, as well as the latest successful use cases for verticals deployment and specifically in massive IoT ecosystem.
Among the speakers, you will meet technology leaders of the Advanced Connectivity and 5G industry as well as most recognized startups with disruptive technologies.
The conferences will be online and hosted by Must High-Tech Expo, a digital venue and B2B Metaverse that aims to be the first global, effective, and trusted way to create a community of reliable organizations that are part of the high-tech value chain.
“We have already successfully organized 5 events in 2022 with hundreds of attendees and tens of speakers, and what is key is the interactivity and transactions that we have created within our community. In addition, our program “The Show Must Go On” will help the community to remain connected and active during the whole year! Continuity is important in any B2B relationship.” Said Anne Presson, Must High-Tech Expo Director.
Must High-Tech Expo aims to be the global, effective and trusted way to create a community of reliable organizations that are part of the hightech value chain. It is an All-In-One DBE (Digital Business Ecosystem) platform, enabling high-tech companies to connect, matchmake, network, socialize, exhibit and showcase products.
