Watch: Governor Lamont News Conference Regarding Relief for Consumers

Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

03/14/2022

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today convened a meeting with legislative leaders from both parties to discuss relief for consumers, particularly regarding rising gas prices due to international unrest and unprecedented levels of inflation.

Items discussed for potential action include:

  • Tax holiday on the 25-cent excise tax on gas through June 30, 2022
  • Sales tax holiday on clothes for one week in April 2022
  • Free bus service for one month

Legislative action is required to enact each of those items. Legislative leaders informed the governor that they intend to discuss the items with their members. Governor Lamont is asking the legislature to vote on the items as soon as possible.

“We are looking at every way we can to provide immediate relief to our residents as they face rising prices,” Governor Lamont said. “We must do everything we can to make Connecticut more affordable and keep money in families’ wallets. This meeting that I convened today with legislative leaders was meant craft a bipartisan approach to help all of our constituents, and I thank them for continuing to work collaboratively with my administration.”

